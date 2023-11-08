Brian Cashman was flooded with numerous questions from reporters as he finally addressed the media following the New York Yankees' poor season. Cashman was peppered with questions on the team's analytics, a chance that he took to go on a rant, defend their analytics department and call out criticisms handed to them in the past by former players.

Ben Ruta, a former Yankees prospect from 2016 to 2021, called out the organization back in August when he spoke on Foul Territory TV podcast about the inability of the farm system. He called out the Yanks for being unable to teach baseball to any of their prospects.

Ruta had claimed that the Yankees minor league teams would be awarded 'hit points' based on the intensity of how well they connected the ball. He said that the focus was incredibly low from the management on how to win games.

Cashman brought this up during the press conference and targeted Ruta, saying that he was a 'bitter boy.' He brought up his minor league stats to prove that after leaving the Yankees for the San Diego Padres, his stats have declined.

"...He flushed out with us and ended up in another organization,” Cashman said. “He wasn’t even as good there as he was with us."

Yankees fans didn't have anything of it as they passed it off as an excuse for the failure of the analytics department and called out Cashman for pointing fingers at a young player who had spoken out what he felt.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Brian Cashman calls out other MLB teams for being over-involved with analytics

Brian Cashman didn't hold back any words while talking to the reporters. He based his arguments on how the Yankees analytics department is the smallest in their division. He called out teams like the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays for being over-involved with analytics and said that their organization's motive has never been to over-emphasise their gameplay on the analytical metrics.