MLB fans blast umpire's bizarre attempt to bust Shohei Ohtani for foreign substances

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Apr 12, 2023 05:26 GMT
Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels: ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 11: Home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez checks the equipment of starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning against Washington Nationals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 11, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals on April 11, an umpire tried to bust two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani for foreign substances under his armpit. However, it turned out that’s just where he keeps his PitchCom device.

Upon quickly realizing his mistake, the umpire immediately apologized to Ohtani, saying, "I'm sorry." Once the video of the conversation went viral, MLB fans lashed out at the umpire.

Here's how disappointed fans responded with fury:

@JomboyMedia Lack of pre research is terrible.😩Even I know Greinke’s PitchCom is on his belt, Bassit’s is on his Glove.ANDInconsistent Strike Zone...🤷🏻‍♂️Ohtani #6 is a Ball.Gray #5 is a called strike. https://t.co/pG5pO1KWY0
@JomboyMedia The ump sucks, not surprised
@JomboyMedia Greatest player in the world. Most certainly not greatest umpire in the world.
@JomboyMedia This ump has been terrible for a whole game
@JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Fine and suspend that ump.
Stupid ump twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
Umpires suck SO bad man twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
Lol this ump is a 🤡 if he thinks the Unicorn has PEDs in his armpit!! twitter.com/JomboyMedia/st…
This umpire is on some shit twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
Who does this ump think he is?! Does he not know he’s in the presence of the greatest baseball player on the planet right now?! Cheating?! More like power hungry ump. twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…

However, some fans appreciated the umpire for begging his pardon and laughing it off.

Ump said “ohhhhh I’m sorry” and laughed it off and took blame give this man a raise immediately twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
I’m glad they laughed it off but the Umpires should’ve been aware. Everyone knows where he keeps his pitch com twitter.com/jomboymedia/st…
@JomboyMedia Apologized laughed it off, W ump

The incident happened during the fifth inning.

Shohei Ohtani's performance in the Angels vs Nationals game

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder, Shohei Ohtani shut down the Washington Nationals in seven scoreless innings while also going 1-for-4 at the plate.

7 more shutout innings for Shohei Ohtani. 😤 https://t.co/eK4LmFR7Mt
"7 more shutout innings for Shohei." - MLB

He threw 92 pitches, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out six batters and walking five.

Ohtani contributed to the Angels' 2-0 victory over the Nationals by going 1-for-4 in the offensive department.

