In the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals on April 11, an umpire tried to bust two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani for foreign substances under his armpit. However, it turned out that’s just where he keeps his PitchCom device.
Upon quickly realizing his mistake, the umpire immediately apologized to Ohtani, saying, "I'm sorry." Once the video of the conversation went viral, MLB fans lashed out at the umpire.
The incident happened during the fifth inning.
Shohei Ohtani's performance in the Angels vs Nationals game
Los Angeles Angels pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder, Shohei Ohtani shut down the Washington Nationals in seven scoreless innings while also going 1-for-4 at the plate.
"7 more shutout innings for Shohei." - MLB
He threw 92 pitches, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out six batters and walking five.
Ohtani contributed to the Angels' 2-0 victory over the Nationals by going 1-for-4 in the offensive department.