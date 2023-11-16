It looks like there is nothing that Ronald Acuna Jr. cannot do. Even though the ultra-talented outfielder put together one of the best offensive seasons in recent years, he has not forgotten where he came from.

On the same night that Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to win the first National League MVP Award, the 25-year-old is also set to make his season debut in the Venezuelan Winter League. He is slated to lead off for his hometown club, Tiburones de La Guaira.

The Atlanta Braves superstar, who was born in La Guaira, Venezuela, is set to play center field and lead-off for Tiburones de La Guaira.

The news that Acuna Jr. will be in the lineup for his hometown team on the same night that he is expected to be crowned as the National League MVP has sent fans into a frenzy.

It's not only fans of the Atlanta Braves who are celebrating the four-time All-Star; baseball fans in general are thrilled by his passion for the game. Many of his supporters have pointed out that modern athletes are only interested in making money and earning accolades, but Acuna Jr. is back on the field in the Venezuelan Winter League.

Although Ronald Acuna Jr. will be making his Winter League debut tonight, he is not the only player in the lineup with MLB experience. The outfielder will be joined by Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia, Miguel Rojas of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and former ALCS MVP Alcides Escobar.

A look at Ronald Acuna Jr.'s incredible 2023 campaign

Although the ending to their year was not what Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves had hoped for, there is no denying how magnificent the superstar outfielder performed all season long.

En route to his potential first MVP Award, the Atlanta Braves outfielder put together one of the most impressive offensive seasons in recent memory. A four-time All-Star, Acuna had the best season of his young MLB career, becoming the first player in history to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season.

