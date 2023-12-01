The 2023 Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter Award has been announced, and as many expected, it has been awarded to Shohei Ohtani . This is the third consecutive time he has taken home this award.

The award has been around since the position was established in 1973. Ohtani hit .304/.412/.654 with 26 doubles, eight triples, 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 102 runs.

Ohtani is now the second player in MLB history to have won the award for three consecutive seasons. He joins David Ortiz, who won the award five consecutive times from 2003 to 2007.

It would not surprise many fans if Ohtani ends up passing Ortiz. There is no indication that the two-way phenom will be slowing down at the plate anytime soon.

"Ohtani the best to ever do it," one fan posted.

"Just give it to him for the next ten years," another fan posted.

Shohei Ohtani started the year ranked as the best designated hitter in the American League, and that is where he finished. Given he cannot pitch in 2024, all of his attention will be at the plate, and his numbers could rise even higher.

Few players have captured the hearts of baseball fans everywhere like Ohtani has. Whichever team is lucky enough to sign him this winter will be getting a generational talent.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency is starting to heat up

Shohei Ohtani

Free agency is starting to heat up with Winter Meetings taking place next week. This is a time when all teams have a representative to spend four days meeting with other team representatives. Many trades and transactions take place during this time.

One team that has come out as the frontrunner to land Shohei Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani would like to stay on the West Coast and play for a contender, which is exactly what the Dodgers are.

Another team looking to be aggressive in their pursuit of Ohtani is the San Francisco Giants. They are looking to return to their glory days and will be entering the 2024 season with a new manager, Bob Melvin.

They have had trouble landing star free agents and would love to bring someone of Ohtani's magnitude to the team. They are missing the star player that fans can get excited about.

With Winter Meetings starting on Monday, watch for the market to heat up for Ohtani.

