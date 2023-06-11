Ahead of the 2023 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers would have been of the safest bets to have won the World Series. Now, it looks like the team could do the unthinkable, and miss the postseason entirely.

A powerhouse for much of the last decade, the Dodgers have won the NL West title in nine of the last ten seasons. Their success, though supported crucially throught their offense, stemmed from pitching. With an ERA of just 2.80, Dodgers arms led the MLB in the category last season.

However, 2023 has brought a much more subdued Los Angeles Dodgers team. While the team still owns a 37-29 record, placing them well within NL Wild Card territory, the iron-grip that they have exhibited within their division seems to be slipping.

On June 11, the Los Angeles Dodgers were at Citizens Bank Park to play the final game of a series against the Philadelphia Phillies. After winning the preceding game by a commanding 9-0 score, Dodgers fans thought that their team would be able to finish up the deal.

However, RBIs singles from Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott put the Phillies up 3-0 in the first inning. While a Freddie Freeman home run helped close the gap, the Dodgers went down by a score of 7-3. Dodgers fans were seething as they took to Twitter post-game.

With the loss, the Los Angeles Dodgers now find themselves 3.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West. The D-Backs, who have not made the postseason since 2017, are causing some real insecurity among onlookers.

Key Dodgers throwers who were stellar last season have been unable to replicate their success. 2022 Cy Young contender Julio Urias, who finished with an NL-best 2,16 ERA, is 5-4 this season with an ERA of 4.39, while there is doubt if Noah Syndergaard will ever play again.

Los Angeles Dodgers will need to get used to the new NL West order

Like many teams who have enjoyed prolongued success, it is beginning to appear as though the Los ADodgers may have difficulty holding on to the division with as much command as they used to. While the team is far from a weak one, they may take some time to get used to being one of several powerful clubs.

