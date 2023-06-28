Eduardo Escobar has every reason to celebrate as he recently achieved a significant milestone in his life by proudly announcing his American citizenship on Twitter.

eduardo jose escobar @escobardelapica Today is a very special day for me after b nov ecoming an American citizen. I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments, Today is a very special day for me after b nov ecoming an American citizen. I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments, 🇺🇸Today is a very special day for me after b nov ecoming an American citizen. I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments, 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇻🇪🇻🇪 https://t.co/YmTofCdiMH

"Today is a very special day for me after b nov ecoming an American citizen. I will always be grateful to this country where it has given me a lot in my career. I thank God for my family, my children, my parents, fans for always being with me in my good and bad moments," - eduardo jose escobar

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shortly after obtaining his American citizenship, Escobar was activated from the restricted list by the Los Angeles Angels. Although he was present for the team's victory over the Chicago White Sox, he did not participate in the game. Subsequently, Escobar was traded to the Angels by the Mets in exchange for right-handed pitchers Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow, both from Double-A.

MLB Twitter fans are mocking Escobar's former team and posting comments saying that life gets better if one is not playing with the Mets.

"Leaves the poverty Mets and is rewarded," wrote one while the other commented: "All it took was him leaving the Mets. 2 W’s in one week."

baker @smeefjesus @MLB @escobardelapica All it took was him leaving the Mets. 2 W’s in one week @MLB @escobardelapica All it took was him leaving the Mets. 2 W’s in one week

"Blud left the Mets and his life improved immediately"

"What leaving the Mets does to a man"

"Great things happen when you leave the Mets. Congrats!!"

"Left the Mets AND gained US citizenship? Thats a great week"

Joe @EIGarySanchez @MLB @escobardelapica Left the Mets AND gained US citizenship? Thats a great week @MLB @escobardelapica Left the Mets AND gained US citizenship? Thats a great week

Eduardo Escobar probably had to overcome several obstacles on his path to becoming a citizen of the United States. He had to navigate the complicated U.S. immigration procedures and the drawn-out process of getting citizenship as a Venezuelan-born athlete.

His success is evidence of his tenacity, perseverance, and accomplishment of the American Dream.

Eduardo Escobar signed a $20 million contract with the New York Mets

Eduardo Escobar and the New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract in December 2021. He made an immediate impression by going for the cycle in a game against the San Diego Padres in June 2022. He was the first player to accomplish this accomplishment at Petco Park and the eleventh player overall in Mets history.

Washington Nationals v New York Mets

Escobar's path took a new course when he was transferred to the Los Angeles Angels in June 2023 for Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow.

Poll : 0 votes