The Tampa Bay Rays faced the Texas Rangers in an electric wild-card playoff game on Tuesday. But the atmosphere was dampened by a glaring issue: a largely empty Tropicana Field.

The announced attendance was a surprisingly low 19,704. The sparse figure has stirred up a hornet's nest of criticism among MLB fans on social media.

The lackluster turnout raised questions about the Rays' fan engagement and the suitability of Tropicana Field as a playoff venue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The on-field action was rife with the tension that one would expect from a postseason clash as Texas won 4-0. But the empty seats spoke volumes about broader issues surrounding the venue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the wake of online discussions, many fans pointed to the afternoon start time as a barrier to attendance. The timing, they argue, makes it challenging for working individuals and families to attend. This contributed to the empty seats that marred the high-stakes baseball showdown.

Expand Tweet

Rays' new $1.3 billion stadium could boost attendance

Tropicana Field has long been criticized for its difficult-to-reach location, limited public transportation options and dated amenities despite opening its doors in 1990 (and the Rays beginning play in 1998).

Despite the dismal atmosphere, Tampa Bay Rays fans do have something to look forward to. The Rays recently announced a planned $1.3 billion new stadium. This stadium is scheduled to open its gates in 2028.

It has features such as a fixed roof, artificial turf and the capability to expand to 35,000 seats for special events. The new ballpark looks like it could provide a far more engaging experience for MLB fans.

While the much-anticipated new stadium can't come soon enough for some, it offers a light at the end of the tunnel. Given the current disappointment over low playoff attendance, the next-generation ballpark could serve as a fresh start.

The fans will be hoping for a better attendance in the second game of the Rays-Rangers series.