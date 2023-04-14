One of MLB 's hottest hitters this young season is Pete Alonso . The New York Mets slugger has seen the ball well this year, leading the league with six home runs.

It's not just recently that Alonso has shown this type of power. Since 2019, he has led all of baseball in home runs and RBIs. So, why is he missing from the league's hitter power rankings?

MLB @MLB We have some new entries in the Hitter Power Rankings!



Any surprises? 🤔 We have some new entries in the Hitter Power Rankings!Any surprises? 🤔 https://t.co/CUvxnPLvpx

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It feels like a snub to leave Alonso off this list. While every player on here is excellent at the plate, you can't leave off a guy with more homers than anyone on this list.

Alonso is hitting .250/.345/.646 with six home runs and 12 RBIs. He's been a huge part of the New York Mets offense so far this season. He's kept the Mets afloat despite the team having two starters hitting under .130.

"League leader in homers isn't here lmao," one fan tweeted.

"Don't include the guy (who's) LEADING THE LEAGUE IN HOME RUNS!! What a joke," tweeted another fan.

Juicy Swag @AntLoscalzo MLB @MLB We have some new entries in the Hitter Power Rankings!



Any surprises? 🤔 We have some new entries in the Hitter Power Rankings!Any surprises? 🤔 https://t.co/CUvxnPLvpx Don’t include the guy whose LEADING THE LEAGUE IN HOME RUNS!! What a joke twitter.com/mlb/status/164… Don’t include the guy whose LEADING THE LEAGUE IN HOME RUNS!! What a joke twitter.com/mlb/status/164… https://t.co/yw3SxM94OZ

Even fans from the other New York team wonder where Pete Alonso is. You know things aren't right when you have a Yankees fan defending a Mets player.

Decka718 @DECKA_718 @MLB @TheJudge44 @MikeTrout @Arraez_21 @FreddieFreeman5 @27vladdyjr @mattchap6 @RutschmanAdley Let me get this straight Pete Alonso put up 40 hr and 131 RBI’s last year as the best player for a 101 win team and so far has follow it up with the league lead in HR and doesn’t make the list. Half this list wouldnt even carry there teams to the playoffs 🤦🏾‍♂️ @MLB @TheJudge44 @MikeTrout @Arraez_21 @FreddieFreeman5 @27vladdyjr @mattchap6 @RutschmanAdley Let me get this straight Pete Alonso put up 40 hr and 131 RBI’s last year as the best player for a 101 win team and so far has follow it up with the league lead in HR and doesn’t make the list. Half this list wouldnt even carry there teams to the playoffs 🤦🏾‍♂️

While diving deeper into the numbers, it isn't as big of a snub as it seems. Take Matt Chapman, for example. While he's ranked eighth on the list, he leads the league in hits, doubles, batting average, OBP, OPS+ and total bases. It's tough creating lists, especially with the talent that surrounds the MLB, and inevitably, somebody is going to be left off.

Pete Alonso isn't talked about as much as his fellow 2019 MLB rookies

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso has only been in the league since 2019 but already has a laundry list of MLB accomplishments and awards. He made a name for himself in his rookie season, being the Home Run Derby champion and the home run leader. His 53 home runs in 2019 set a record for the most of any rookie in the league.

Alonso ended his rookie season by being named an All-Star and National League Rookie of the Year. In 2021 he won his second home run derby and ended the 2022 season as an All-Star and NL RBI leader.

For someone who has done so much in so little time, he doesn't get talked about like Ronald Acuna Jr. or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. All three players entered the league together in 2019 as an impressive rookie class.

Poll : 0 votes