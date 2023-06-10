Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe has reason to celebrate as he welcomes a new addition to his family. Renfroe's wife, Courtney, gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Wednesday night, prompting the player to take paternity leave.

The news of the baby girl's arrival was shared by Courtney Renfroe on Instagram, expressing their excitement for this new chapter in their lives. In a heartfelt post, she expressed gratitude for the blessing of their daughter, Alison Rivers Renfroe, and conveyed their anticipation for the joy and chaos that come with being part of a baseball family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This wonderful news has MLB fans swooning on Twitter and Instagram:

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Hunter Renfroe’s wife gave birth to a healthy baby girl yesterday, Nevin said. Renfroe is expected to return on Saturday. Hunter Renfroe’s wife gave birth to a healthy baby girl yesterday, Nevin said. Renfroe is expected to return on Saturday.

きょう @kyo110024 Congrats to the Renfroe family🩷🩷 @RhettBollinger Baby girlCongrats to the Renfroe family🩷🩷 @RhettBollinger Baby girl😍 Congrats to the Renfroe family🩷🩷

Retire_Salmons15 @Js4424 @RhettBollinger You just know he’s about to Homer in his first game back. New Dad vibes brings a man confidence! @RhettBollinger You just know he’s about to Homer in his first game back. New Dad vibes brings a man confidence!

Reactions on Instagram are from Courtney Renfroe's pregnancy.

Instagram post of Courtney Renfroe

Instagram post of Courtney Renfroe

Instagram post of Courtney Renfroe

Instagram post of Courtney Renfroe

Instagram post of Courtney Renfroe

Hunter Renfroe and Courtney Renfroe's relationship history

Enter caption

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe has found success not only on the baseball field but also in his personal life. Renfroe is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Courtney Beach. The couple exchanged vows on December 5, 2015, in their hometown of Crystal Springs, Mississippi.

Their love story began in high school when they both attended Copiah Academy in Gallman, Mississippi. Despite attending different colleges, with Hunter heading to Mississippi State University and Courtney studying at the University of Mississippi, their bond remained strong. Courtney graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and exercise science.

Throughout his career, Hunter has credited Courtney as his number-one fan and best friend. Her unwavering support has been a constant source of motivation for the talented outfielder. Besides being a devoted wife, Courtney is also a philanthropist who actively works for childhood cancer awareness, showcasing her dedication to making a positive impact in the lives of others.

The Renfroes are proud parents to their furry companion, Timber. However, their family recently expanded with the arrival of their baby girl, a precious blessing in their lives. The couple is overjoyed and grateful for the gift of parenthood.

Hunter and Courtney's journey together, from high school sweethearts to husband and wife, is a testament to their enduring love and commitment. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives as parents, they are undoubtedly filled with joy, excitement, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Poll : 0 votes