MLB fans debate early-season MVP predictions: "Acuna for sure in the NL"

By Adrian Dorney
Modified May 25, 2023 20:23 GMT
The MLB has released a list of potential first-time MVP Award winners
In the MLB, the MVP Award is the hardest feat for any player to attain. To win the distinction, a player must demonstrate all-around capabilities in numerous aspects of the game.

Although the 2023 season is still in its relatively early goings, the MLB recently shared a post in which several top first-time contenders for the award are listed.

Needless to say, the post sparked no shortage of controversy from fans. Just about everybody seems to have their own opinion on these matters, although there was some degree of agreement on which names will find themselves in contention.

All of them are stars.Which one could take home their first MVP this season? 🤔 https://t.co/wqMr9EUU3T
"All of them are stars. Which one could take home their first MVP this season?" - MLB

Unsurprisignly, Venezuelan Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. topped off the list. The 25-year-old has been hotter than an ember this season, and currently leads the league in runs, stolen bases and on-base percentage.

@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres It’s literally Acuña for the NL and no one else lmao
@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres Acuña for sure in the NL. It'll be extremely difficult for anyone to beat Ohtani in the AL.

Some have even surmissed that Acuna Jr. could not only hit the milestone set by Barry Bonds and Eric Davis by hitting 30 home runs and 50 stolen bases, but surpass them and become the first player ever to hit 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases. Sounds like MVP material for sure.

@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres Acuña so far ahead in the NL it’s unreal
@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres At the moment there is one clear leader in the NL. Barring injury, it’s @ronaldacunajr24 ‘s to lose https://t.co/D88GB6gBLN

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was also high on the list. The 2021 AL home run champ is red hot, and has driven in seven runs over the past two games. AL runs and at-bats leader Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers also finds himself high on the list.

@MLB @Braves @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres https://t.co/893iCRH7yO
@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres Let Marcus cook https://t.co/bP6IsPGD7v
@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @CleGuardians @Padres 🏆 https://t.co/MnHk61UKxJ

Other fans pointed out notable other first-time MVP contenders who have been left off of the list. Despite having the best record in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays are not represented on the list at all. With Randy Arozarena hitting .305/.408/.532 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs, the Cuban defector is also presenting himself as a top contender, among others on the team.

@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz SNUBBED.
@MLB @Braves @Rangers @Mets @BlueJays @CleGuardians @Padres Did these guys die? https://t.co/Jc09prnB1i

Still plenty of time for players to stake their claim to the MVP Award

With notable names like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani still dominating the league, it is always possible that either one could go again. However, it is exciting to think of a new player putting his name next to the Most Valuable Player Award. Although at this stage, it does indeed look like the NL MVP race in Ronald Acuna Jr.'s to lose, the season is long and there is still plenty of time for heroes to be made.

Edited by Adrian Dorney
