With just under three months until Opening Day, MLB fans are starting to feel the buzz. Free agents have signed, trades have been completed, and rosters are starting to take shape. Fans have already started to squabble over starting rotations, batting lineups, and which pitchers deserve to start on Opening Day.

In a recent tweet by MLB Network, fans were asked who the top two center fielders in the league are. The list was comprised of some big name stars and some promising up-and-coming players.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate which of these players was worthy of a top-two nomination. Aside from hitting, a good center fielder should be able to field, throw and make big plays in the outfield.

Three-time American League MVP Mike Trout headlined the list. He is a ten-time All-Star and one of the highest paid players in the league. 2022 All-Star Byron Buxton and 2022 American League Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez also received a significant amount of votes.

Eric Hollocher @HollocherEric @MLBNetwork Defensively, Harrison Bader hands down. Best all around player is still Trout @MLBNetwork Defensively, Harrison Bader hands down. Best all around player is still Trout

Merit @Merit__PI @MLBNetwork Chas McCormick, He’s the greatest Center Fielder of all time. Plain and Simple. @MLBNetwork Chas McCormick, He’s the greatest Center Fielder of all time. Plain and Simple.

Sean Huff @srhkthew2 @MLBNetwork It’s Trout and Julio but Buxton would be there if he played 140 games @MLBNetwork It’s Trout and Julio but Buxton would be there if he played 140 games

Mathis @JasonMathisLive @MLBNetwork Michael Trout and a tie for second with Julio Rodriguez and Byron Buxton. @MLBNetwork Michael Trout and a tie for second with Julio Rodriguez and Byron Buxton.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout seems to be to overwhelming favorite among fans. From a numbers standpoint, it seems like an easy decision. Trout has amassed 350 home runs and 896 RBIs over an illustrious 12-year career. If it wasn't for injuries, those numbers would probably be a lot higher.

Over 1,407 career games, Trout has a .303/.415/.587 slash line and a phenomenal 1.002 OPS.

The Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton received a good deal of support as well. Buxton can do it on both ends. He hits well, but his greatest strength may be his defense and his ability to cover ground. Buxton won the AL Platinum Glove Award in 2017. Injuries have hampered his progress of late, but when fit, Buxton is a huge asset in the outfield.

Mike Trout will be desperate to make a deep run in the MLB Playoffs

Mike Trout walks back to dug out after a pop fly against the Oakland Athletics

The Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez's name seemed to come up a lot. The 22-year-old has only played in 132 MLB games but has dazzled fans with his spirited performances. The Rookie of the Year finished 2022 with a .284/.345/.509 slash line and contributed with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs.

While the majority of fans favored a Trout-Rodriguez-Buxton combination, there were some who went with the underdog picks.

Tom M. Milliken @phillyrc187 @MLBNetwork FTJ Fernando Tatis Jr. Will be the best CF in baseball this season, mark my word @MLBNetwork FTJ Fernando Tatis Jr. Will be the best CF in baseball this season, mark my word

Only time will tell if these outfielders will be a boom or a bust in 2023. Young players like Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II will have to prove last season wasn't a fluke. Cody Bellinger and Harrison Bader will be settling into new surroundings. Byron Buxton will need to stay healthy. Mike Trout will be desperate to make a deep playoff run.

Poll : 0 votes