With MLB Opening Day less than 100 days away, fans are starting to deep dive into rosters and break down lineups. After a flurry of activity in the free agency market, MLB teams are starting to take shape. Playing corners in baseball is not an easy position. A good first baseman has to have quick gloves and sharp reflexes.

In a recent Tweet by MLB Network, fans were asked who they believed was MLB's top first baseman. Looking at the list, it is not an easy question. Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman are all former MVPs. Anthony Rizzo is a four-time Gold Glover winner and a World Series champion. Pete Alonso and Vlad Guerrero Jr. are regarded as two of the league's most powerful hitters.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate the highly contested question. While many believe Goldschmidt and Freeman are clearly a cut above the rest, many fans came out in support of Guerrero Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Rizzo.

MostlySports @MostlySportss @MLBNetwork Cronenworth will easily be the best defense + his offense he’s top 5 for sure!!! @MLBNetwork Cronenworth will easily be the best defense + his offense he’s top 5 for sure!!!

Robert Jr. Larice @RobLariceJr @MLBNetwork Goldschmidt then Freeman then Guerrero Jr then Olson then Alonso then Rizzo then Cron then Walker then Bell then France @MLBNetwork Goldschmidt then Freeman then Guerrero Jr then Olson then Alonso then Rizzo then Cron then Walker then Bell then France

Ilan @44_cubsfan @MLBNetwork I love Rizzo. But prolly Goldy, Freeman, Rizzo in that order @MLBNetwork I love Rizzo. But prolly Goldy, Freeman, Rizzo in that order

The St. Louis Cardinals' Goldschmidt had a phenomenal season. The 35-year-old came close to winning the Triple Crown in 2022. He finished the season with an impressive .317/.404/.578 slash line on the way to the National League MVP award.

Overall, Goldschmidt ranked first in the NL in slugging (.578) and OPS (.982). He finished second in RBIs (115) and OBP (.404) and third in batting average (.317).

Many fans consider the Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to be the league's best first baseman. Freeman also has an NL MVP to his name (2020). He was an integral part of the Atlanta Braves team that won the World Series in 2021. The six-time All-Star also won a Gold Glove back in 2018.

Baseball fans took to Twitter to discuss the MLB's best first baseman

Paul Goldschmidt at first in the bottom of the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park

New York Yankees fans were out in numbers in support of their first baseman Anthony Rizzo. The veteran lefty slugger is a three-time All-Star and won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs.

There was some controversy surrounding the nominations for the list. The Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle was snubbed and not even selected to the 16-man list. It was harsh on a 25-year-old who has recorded 57 home runs and 174 RBIs over the previous two seasons.

Orioles Statistics @OriolesStatist1



What is this list @MLBNetwork I'm not saying Mountcastle is, idk if he's even top 10, but he's certainly top 16 lolWhat is this list @MLBNetwork I'm not saying Mountcastle is, idk if he's even top 10, but he's certainly top 16 lolWhat is this list 😂

Clubs spent big in the offseason in the hopes of a championship run in 2023. An elite first baseman who can field and hit is vital. Keep an eye out for Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman, Anthony Rizzo and Vlad Guerrero Jr. to put up big numbers in 2023.

