The number of starting pitchers available this offseason is shrinking. Jameson Taillon is the latest pitcher to go off the board after signing a long-term deal with the Chicago Cubs. The contract is reported to be a four-year, $68 million offer. The former New York Yankees pitcher is a big addition for a Cubs team that is in the midst of a rebuild.

The Cubs finally won the World Series in 2016 after a 108-year drought. Now that they have tasted success, the fanbase is driven. The organization is making moves and putting together a team capable of contending with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers. They will hope the addition of Jameson Taillon is a step in the right direction.

MLB fans took to Twitter to debate whether this was a good move for a Cubs organization desperatly in need of talent. While Taillon had a solid year with the Yankees, he was considered their fifth starting pitcher at the start of the season. Baseball fans have mixed opinions about the 31-year-old right-hander.

Willie Jenkins @WillieJ3nkins @WatchMarquee Three things the cubs need.. pitching, more pitching and more pitching. This is a good start. @WatchMarquee Three things the cubs need.. pitching, more pitching and more pitching. This is a good start.

Taillon finished the 2022 season with an impressive 14-5 record and a 3.91 ERA. It tied the most wins he has ever recorded in his career (14-10, 2018). During his six seasons in the MLB, he has never completed a season with an ERA below 3.00 or a WHIP below 1.10.

BeefLoaf🥩 @MrDelicious13 Jesse Rogers @JesseRogersESPN The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me. The Cubs are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon on a 4 year, $68 million deal sources tell @JeffPassan and me. Taillon been perfectly league average by ERA+ the last two years (100 & 100), but he’s made 61 starts and thrown 321 2/3 Innings which is pretty durable in this era. twitter.com/jesserogersesp… Taillon been perfectly league average by ERA+ the last two years (100 & 100), but he’s made 61 starts and thrown 321 2/3 Innings which is pretty durable in this era. twitter.com/jesserogersesp…

For many fans, the Cubs are taking a huge gamble with the big-money offer they have put in place for Taillon. Starting pitching is essential for this Cubs franchise, but $17 million a year is a lot to invest.

Jameson Taillon will play a key role in the Chicago Cubs' long-term rebuild

Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Along with Taillon, the Cubs closed a one-year, $17.5 million deal for outfielder Cody Bellinger on Tuesday. Both players will play a big role in the organization's long-term plans.

It has been a rough few seasons for Cubs fans. The club has won just 145 games over the previous two seasons. They have failed to reach the playoffs in three of the past four seasons, qualifying only in the shortened 2020 season. They finished last season with a 74-88 record.

Mark Steubinger @Mark_Steubinger Still really really excited about the #Cubs landing Taillon late last night. I think he's a great fit there and adds so much stability over the next few years when there will surely be lots of moving pieces in the rotation. Still really really excited about the #Cubs landing Taillon late last night. I think he's a great fit there and adds so much stability over the next few years when there will surely be lots of moving pieces in the rotation.

After the previous two seasons, the Cubs will take what they can get. Taillon has the improved immensely during his time in New York. It will be interesting to see if this high-risk move for Jameson Taillon pays off for the Cubs in the long run.

