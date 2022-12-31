This has been quite the season for rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena. Many analysts were unsure of what to expect from the 24-year-old (now 25) at the start of the season. The Houston Astros had just lost All-Star Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins and Pena was next in line to replace him. The young shortstop excelled under pressure and exceeded all expectations in 2022.

The Houston Astros completed a remarkable season by winning their second World Series. Pena was voted the American League Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP. Time after time, Pena came up with clutch hits when his team needed him the most. MLB Network recently released their "Top Postseason Performer of 2022" and ranked Jeremy Pena third.

The recognition from the MLB is a fitting finish to a dream debut season for the youngster from Santo Domingo. MLB fans took to Twitter to debate Pena's ranking, with many believing he should be higher on the list.

Goatstros @GoatStros @MLBNetwork @astros @Jpena221 In what world is he not the best playoff performer? He literally won both awards that state that exact premise @MLBNetwork @astros @Jpena221 In what world is he not the best playoff performer? He literally won both awards that state that exact premise

Bdpatt @pattersonbrent1 @MLBNetwork @astros @Jpena221 So the guy who literally won both WS AND ALCS "most valuable player" is 3rd lmao ??? @MLBNetwork @astros @Jpena221 So the guy who literally won both WS AND ALCS "most valuable player" is 3rd lmao ??? https://t.co/2fijWHUvWK

MLB Network released the list with Bryce Harper at the number two spot. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger finished the postseason with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.160 OPS.

Flako @TheGMan1202 @MLBNetwork @astros @Jpena221 Lemme guess, Harper is gonna be the number 1 just for his home run in game 5 @MLBNetwork @astros @Jpena221 Lemme guess, Harper is gonna be the number 1 just for his home run in game 5

Pena finished the postseason with a .345/.367/.638 slash line. He led the Astros in home runs (4), hits (20), runs (12), slugging (.638) and OPS (1.005).

With veteran players such as 2017 AL MVP Jose Altuve and Trey Mancini struggling in the playoffs, Pena's contribution was vital.

Jeremy Pena finished with 4 HRs, 12 runs and a 1.005 OPS in his first ever postseason

Jeremy Pena lifts the Willie Mays World Series Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series

The Houston Astros relied heavily on pitching during their championship run. That may have been one of the reasons why Pena dropped to number three in the rankings.

The Astros possessed one of MLB's most dangerous starting rotations. Led by Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, and supported by Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers, other teams feared the Astros' pitching. The bullpen also played a pivotal role in closing out both the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

Fans may be disappointed with Jeremy Pena's bronze medal finish in the MLB Network rankings, but Pena can be proud of his 2022 achievements. The young Dominican star has a bright future ahead of him. The experience he gained during this playoff run will help him develop into an even better player.

