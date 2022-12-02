The Cleveland Guardians are rumored to be interested in the Oakland Athletics' Sean Murphy. The catcher was one of the few shining lights in an otherwise poor season for the A's. The 28-year-old had a breakout 2022 season with Oakland. He is in his fourth season in the majors and has developed into one of the most elite catchers in the league.

The Oakland Athletics finished the year with a 60-102 record, the worst in the American League. They finished behind the Washington Nationals (55-107) for the second worst record in MLB. It has been a tough year for the Oakland faithful, and things seem to be getting worse. Reports are emerging that Murphy, a fan favorite with the organization, could be on the move.

Murphy was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the third round of the 2016 MLB draft. He has progressed up the ladder and is now regarded as one of the leaders on this team.

Sean Murphy led the 2022 Athletics lineup in runs (67) and hits (134). He ranked second on the roster in home runs (18) and RBIs (66). He finished the season with a .250/.332/.426 slash line and a .758 OPS.

Patrick Ian Pikell @pro4pro32 @jonmorosi @MLB Network @MLB It looks like it might be resolved during the Winter Meetings, Rays, Cardinals and Guardians look like the 3 teams to fight it out. A's need hitters and CLE seems like a good fit, STL would probably have to offer Winn for me to like a deal. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB It looks like it might be resolved during the Winter Meetings, Rays, Cardinals and Guardians look like the 3 teams to fight it out. A's need hitters and CLE seems like a good fit, STL would probably have to offer Winn for me to like a deal.

Weeb @Weeb33 @jonmorosi @MLB Network @MLB Not if involves trading Williams, Espino or Valera. Yes we need a Catcher but Bo isn't far off so I'm good with a 1 yr stop gap if it means we are losing 1 of those 3 and those are the guys the A's will want. @jonmorosi @MLBNetwork @MLB Not if involves trading Williams, Espino or Valera. Yes we need a Catcher but Bo isn't far off so I'm good with a 1 yr stop gap if it means we are losing 1 of those 3 and those are the guys the A's will want.

The Oakland Athletics will, most likely, receive a group of prospects in exchange for one of their top players. His departure will be a massive loss to an Athletics roster that is desperately in need of talent.

Sean Murphy tags Josh Donaldson out at home during the first inning of the game at Yankee Stadium

Cleveland fans, meanwhile, were excited about the idea of bringing in one of the league's rising stars. Murphy could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Guardians, who have lacked offensive production from their catchers.

Cleveland had a strong finish to the season. The Guardians edged out the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins to win the American League Central. The organization went all the way to the AL Division Series, but fell just short of the pennant.

The Cleveland Guardians are one of the youngest teams in the league. They have a ton of prospects that are developing nicely within the farm system. The organization could use this opportunity to trade away some of their younger players for proven talent.

Sean Murphy has improved every year he has been in the league. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2021. In 2022, the catcher continued to excel and has established himself as one of the American League’s premier catchers. It's easy to see why Cleveland fans are excited about the possibility of Murphy coming onboard.

