Dusty Baker retired, thus leaving an opening for the Houston Astros - an opening that may be filled by Craig Counsell. The manager is being considered for a lot of jobs across Major League Baseball, and the report is that the Astros are interested in him for their suddenly vacant manager's spot.

The Astros, from their 2017 cheating scandal, are still one of the most universally hated teams in all of sports, let alone baseball. Counsell is a good manager, and fans don't really want to see him head to Houston where he could truly do damage.

Suffice it to say, Counsell would be a pretty good hire for the team in the eyes of baseball fans. For that reason, most of them don't want to see it. The Astros have had unprecedented success in the form of seven consecutive American League Championship appearances.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been contenders under Counsell the entire time, but his contract is ending. The combination of a clearly talented manager with a roster full of star players is too much for those with disdain for Houston to bear.

The team has a ton of good players in the form of Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and others. Adding a well-rounded leader means they wouldn't miss a beat, similar to what they did after firing AJ Hinch in 2019.

Houston Astros searching for new manager

After the Houston Astros fired AJ Hinch for the cheating scandal, they needed a new manager. Even then, they were a bit of a dynasty and they suddenly needed new leadership.

Dusty Baker came in and did a wondrous job, taking them to four ALCS trips and winning a World Series in 2022. Now, he's exiting and the same situation is taking place.

Craig Counsell is beiing courted by Houston Astros

Craig Counsell has interest from a lot of teams like the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Mets, so there will be competition. However, there's not a roster across baseball that needs a manager and is in position to win now, so that's enviable.