MLB fans drop hilarious reactions as Brandon Nimmo warms up with a sledgehammer

With a .232 batting average, nine home runs and 30 RBIs so far this season, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is enduring a bit of a tough season at the plate.
In an effort to up his power at the plate, it appears the 32-year-old decided to try his hand at something heavier than a normal wooden bat on Tuesday. The veteran was spotted warming up on deck with a sledgehammer during the Mets' clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA.
A snap of Nimmo's peculiar warm-up routine later made it to X (formerly Twitter).
"Brandon Nimmo has been warming up in the on deck circle with a sledge hammer," the post was captioned.
Reacting to the post, several fans dropped some hilarious takes in the comments.
"he's been playing mario baseball," a fan wrote.
"Seems like something someone from Wyoming would do," another fan commented.
"Aura farming," another fan replied.
"Aaron Judge asked him to "fix" the fence in right field," another fan responded.
"Nimmo should make his walk up music Sledgehammer by Peter Gabriel," another fan posted.
It appears Nimmo's warm-up routine paid dividends for the Mets. He recorded a critical RBI, hitting a ground-rule double in the top of the fifth that brought in Jeff McNeil to score. Eventually, the Mets managed to win the game 4-3.
Brandon Nimmo talks about the importance of having multiple stars in the Mets' hitting lineup
With superstars such as Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso in the Mets' batting lineup at the moment, the current NL East leaders are one of the most potent offenses in all of the major leagues.
Looking at how they win their team ballgames, Brandon Nimmo's quote about the importance of having multiple quality players in the lineup seems to be right on the money.
"I don’t think you’re going to be able to take a breath anywhere. And that’s a really important thing to have in today’s game, because, over the course of 162 games, you’re going to have guys that are going up and guys that are going down, and you’re going to need everybody to contribute at some point," Brandon Nimmo said via WFAN in late January.
Currently batting second in the order, Brandon Nimmo makes up the Mets' fearsome top order, alongside Lindor, who bats leadoff, and Soto and Alonso, who bat three and four, respectively.