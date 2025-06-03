MLB fans drop hilarious reactions as Brandon Nimmo warms up with a sledgehammer

With a .232 batting average, nine home runs and 30 RBIs so far this season, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is enduring a bit of a tough season at the plate.

Ad

In an effort to up his power at the plate, it appears the 32-year-old decided to try his hand at something heavier than a normal wooden bat on Tuesday. The veteran was spotted warming up on deck with a sledgehammer during the Mets' clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA.

A snap of Nimmo's peculiar warm-up routine later made it to X (formerly Twitter).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Brandon Nimmo has been warming up in the on deck circle with a sledge hammer," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to the post, several fans dropped some hilarious takes in the comments.

"he's been playing mario baseball," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Seems like something someone from Wyoming would do," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Aura farming," another fan replied.

"Aaron Judge asked him to "fix" the fence in right field," another fan responded.

"Nimmo should make his walk up music Sledgehammer by Peter Gabriel," another fan posted.

It appears Nimmo's warm-up routine paid dividends for the Mets. He recorded a critical RBI, hitting a ground-rule double in the top of the fifth that brought in Jeff McNeil to score. Eventually, the Mets managed to win the game 4-3.

Ad

Brandon Nimmo talks about the importance of having multiple stars in the Mets' hitting lineup

With superstars such as Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso in the Mets' batting lineup at the moment, the current NL East leaders are one of the most potent offenses in all of the major leagues.

Looking at how they win their team ballgames, Brandon Nimmo's quote about the importance of having multiple quality players in the lineup seems to be right on the money.

Ad

"I don’t think you’re going to be able to take a breath anywhere. And that’s a really important thing to have in today’s game, because, over the course of 162 games, you’re going to have guys that are going up and guys that are going down, and you’re going to need everybody to contribute at some point," Brandon Nimmo said via WFAN in late January.

Ad

Currently batting second in the order, Brandon Nimmo makes up the Mets' fearsome top order, alongside Lindor, who bats leadoff, and Soto and Alonso, who bat three and four, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More