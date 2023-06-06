The Cincinnati Reds have called up one of baseball's most hyped prospects Elly De La Cruz. According to MLB, Cruz is the fourth-ranked prospect, behind Jordan Walker, Jackson Chourio and Jackson Holliday.

De La Cruz has elite power and speed while handling shortstop and third base. In Triple-A, he hit .298/.398/.633 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Not many prospects have been having the success he has had so far.

De La Cruz is slated to start third base and bat cleanup in his debut on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's not often fans see a rookie bat cleanup in his debut, so this is saying a lot about the player he is.

De La Cruz is a true five-tool player who can find success in many ways. He doesn't have to worry too much about power, as being on base alone is enough to rattle opposing pitchers. He's going to be one exciting player to watch.

"I am irrationally excited for this. I hope he does his thing," one fan tweeted.

"It's about time. Let's go!" another fan tweeted.

Tommy @StaminaEmeritus @Reds future HOF calling it now @ellylacocoa18 FINALLYfuture HOF calling it now @Reds @ellylacocoa18 FINALLY 😭😭 future HOF calling it now

MLB fans couldn't be more excited to see the Cincinnati Reds calling up Elly De La Cruz. The man has been a human highlight reel at all levels in the minors.

The call-up has created a spark of hope for Cincinnati fans. They believe De La Cruz can help the team turn it around and win the National League Central.

Cincinnati Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz is the real deal

Cincinnati Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz is one of the most highly-anticipated prospects in baseball. The switch-hitting infielder is known for his hard-contact rates. Cruz can hit a ball 110 mph off his bat with what looks like ease.

He will likely get the majority of the work at shortstop. Matt McLain has been playing shortstop for the team since his call-up but will likely shift to second base. This is where he played when he was teammates with Cruz in the minors. Jonathon India will likely get the majority of work at third base.

De La Cruz has no problems flashing the leather. Given his elite speed, the 6-foot-5 shortstop has excellent range.

He's not just somebody Cincinnati fans will be excited to tune in to see, but all baseball fans. De La Cruz has elite talent that should play well at the major league level.

