Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic know a thing or two about making their city fanbase happy. Garcia played an impactful role in the Texas Rangers' championship run this season, and Doncic hopes to do the same with the Mavericks in the NBA.

Recently, ahead of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center, both superstars swapped jerseys, making the city's fanbase happy.

Numerous elated fans took to social media to highlight the bond between both teams and their star players.

"just two dudes who ball out in the playoffs," said one fan.

"Champ and future champ," said another fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are off to a hot start this season, with Dallas picking up a 121-115 win against the Rockets on Tuesday. Doncic, who is having an MVP-caliber season, dropped 41 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. The Mavericks improved their record to 11-6, placing them fourth in the Western Conference.

After missing out on playoffs last season, the Mavs are on a roll and are looking like early championship contenders. Both Doncic and Kyrie Irving are having phenomenal seasons, helping the Mavs in their bid for the NBA championship. After the Texas Rangers won the World Series, it's time for Doncic and company to replicate the same in the NBA.

Adolis Garcia's impactful postseason, leading Rangers to their first World Series title

The Cuban baseball player had a remarkable postseason, helping his club win its first World Series title. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games in the recently concluded World Series.

Adolis Garcia was crowned the ALCS MVP after his Grand Slam heroics against the Houston Astros in Game 7. However, the 30-year-old suffered a back injury in Game 3 of the World Series, ruling him out for the remainder of the series.

Adolis Garcia hit .323 with 20 hits, eight home runs, 22 RBIs, and 11 runs scored in 15 postseason games in 2023.

