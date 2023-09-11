MLB fans encourage injury-prone Mike Trout to exit Angels - "Baseball needs you out of there"

It seems as though Mike Trout can decide how long he stays with the Los Angeles Angels. As per reports, if Trout decides to leave Los Angeles this summer, the Angels would be willing to negotiate a trade.

Since his debut in 2012, Trout has been one of the top players in baseball. However, the Angels have been unable to assemble a successful team around him.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Angels are open to trading Mike Trout if he indicates to them that he wants out, per @BNightengale"

MLB fans have reacted to Trout's potential move away from the Angels.

"Time to move on Mike," wrote one supporter while the other commented: "Just say it mike baseball needs you out of there."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"What could they possibly get in return that would be of same value?"

Expand Tweet

"Wouldn’t be mad at this, Shohei leaves and Trout leaves, wasted two generational talents"

Expand Tweet

"Ohtani free agency and a possible Mike Trout trade. This offseason is going to be crazy."

Expand Tweet

"All I know is having him outside of the AL West is good for business"

Expand Tweet

Is it possible that Mike Trout leaves the Angels?

Mike Trout was selected by the Angels in the draft, developed inside their system, and has remained with them ever since. He has never played anywhere else. It's likely that he wants to win with them, thus it would be difficult for him to consider quitting.

Of this, Trout said:

"When it's brought up in the offseason, you've obviously got to talk about it, and think about it," Trout told the Orange County Register. "I haven't thought about it yet. There are going to be some conversations in the winter, for sure. Just to see the direction of everything and what the plan is."

In the middle of all of this, the Angels may lose Shohei Ohtani this offseason, another superstar.

Angels Athletics Baseball

Trout's future will be decided during this summer, which is crucial for the Angels and him.