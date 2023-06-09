On Thursday, under manager Buck Showalter’s watch, the New York Mets suffered a shattering 13-10 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Braves' Ozzie Albies registered a three-run homer along with two outs in the 10th inning of the game.

Thursday's loss was the Met's sixth straight. This season has turned out to be worse than what Mets fans could ever imagine. The team is now seated at the third position in the National League East with a record of 30-32.

SNY posted a video of Showalter claiming that he is proud of the team despite their sluggish performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL

"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had," Showalter said.

MLB fans were enraged by Showalter's comments, especially as they came right after the team was swept by the Braves. Some fans demanded that he gets fired from his job for making a statement like that.

Others couldn't look past the fact that Showalter wanted to focus on the positives amidst all the crises that the team is facing.

Here are some fan reactions to Showalter's comments.

Freezer @FreezerOnTop SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL I HATE THIS GUY SO MUCH. There is NOTHING to be proud of. This guy is the ringleader behind the entire circus that is known as the New York Mets. His bad lineups take the team out of games and his POOR bullpen management make it so the few good arms are tired in close/must wins. twitter.com/snytv/status/1… I HATE THIS GUY SO MUCH. There is NOTHING to be proud of. This guy is the ringleader behind the entire circus that is known as the New York Mets. His bad lineups take the team out of games and his POOR bullpen management make it so the few good arms are tired in close/must wins. twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

"I HATE THIS GUY SO MUCH. There is NOTHING to be proud of. This guy is the ringleader behind the entire circus that is known as the New York Mets. His bad lineups take the team out of games and his POOR bullpen management make it so the few good arms are tired in close/must wins." - one fan said.

Griffin Haas @Griffin__Haas



This makes me sick, and it should make Steve Cohen sick. At what point does someone get angry? SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL This is pathetic, I'm sorry. The Mets have lost 6 in a row, 11 of 13 to Atlanta, their pitching has been horrendous, and Bucks is sitting here talking about how proud he is.This makes me sick, and it should make Steve Cohen sick. At what point does someone get angry? twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1… This is pathetic, I'm sorry. The Mets have lost 6 in a row, 11 of 13 to Atlanta, their pitching has been horrendous, and Bucks is sitting here talking about how proud he is. This makes me sick, and it should make Steve Cohen sick. At what point does someone get angry? twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1…

"This is pathetic, I'm sorry. The Mets have lost 6 in a row, 11 of 13 to Atlanta, their pitching has been horrendous, and Bucks is sitting here talking about how proud he is. This makes me sick, and it should make Steve Cohen sick. At what point does someone get angry?" - another fan commented.

Guillens Baseball @GuillensWorld twitter.com/snytv/status/1… SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL Proud? What happen to mlb managers? We love you Buck but Proud? #MLB Proud? What happen to mlb managers? We love you Buck but Proud? #MLB twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Fire Buck Showalter @S1LR10 SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL Are we serious? This guy just continues to play politics… Proud of back to back sweeps? What a joke. He should be fired tonight, but we all know we’ll have to wait until July when the season is really over. Absolute disgrace to the franchise. Nobody takes accountability. twitter.com/snytv/status/1… Are we serious? This guy just continues to play politics… Proud of back to back sweeps? What a joke. He should be fired tonight, but we all know we’ll have to wait until July when the season is really over. Absolute disgrace to the franchise. Nobody takes accountability. twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

AM @a_nnamiriello SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL me when im delusional twitter.com/snytv/status/1… me when im delusional twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Anthony M @AnthonyM1030 SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL This line alone should get him fired twitter.com/snytv/status/1… This line alone should get him fired twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Chris Keegan @ChrisKe14751111 SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL Sorry but this attitude is unacceptable! twitter.com/snytv/status/1… Sorry but this attitude is unacceptable! twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing



Proud? SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL I mean come on. They’ve lost 6 in a row and been swept two series in a rowProud? twitter.com/snytv/status/1… I mean come on. They’ve lost 6 in a row and been swept two series in a row Proud? twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Frank Fleming @NjTank99 SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL Proud of this ? @StevenACohen2 Are you proud that you flushed all that money for this awful team twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1… Proud of this ? @StevenACohen2 Are you proud that you flushed all that money for this awful team twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1…

Off-season @nma814 #FireBuck twitter.com/snytv/status/1… SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:



"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" Buck Showalter talks about keeping the right mindset after a sweep by the Braves:"I'm proud of them. I look at it as positives other than we just couldn't get outs. Used every arrow we had" https://t.co/4S5VQQw6SL I loved Buck last year but this? No. Just no. Proud of getting swept? Proud of continuing to use Drew Smith in high leverage situations? Buck’s gotta go. #LGM I loved Buck last year but this? No. Just no. Proud of getting swept? Proud of continuing to use Drew Smith in high leverage situations? Buck’s gotta go. #LGM #FireBuck twitter.com/snytv/status/1…

Is it time for Buck Showalter to step down?

Buck Showalter #11 of the New York Mets looks on prior to facing the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It is natural to blame the manager when a team's performance is suffering.

Of late, Buck Showalter has been receiving a lot of hate and criticism from the New York Mets fans. With a never-ending losing streak, the team is now getting impatient and doubting the managerial position.

Some fans have even taken to social media to create a petition so that Showalter steps down. However, it is only going to happen if the Mets hierarchy decides to fire the 67-year-old.

If Showalter wants to save his position, things need to turn around for the New York Mets soon.

Poll : 0 votes