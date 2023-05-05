Jomboy Media's baseball podcast 'Talkin' Baseball' decided to commemorate Star Wars Day by asking fans about MLB players who have a name that resonates or sound like something out of Star Wars.

Star Wars Day annually falls on May 4 and celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by filmmaker George Lucas. This day has been widely celebrated all through media and fans since the franchise first began in 1977.

On May 4, 'Talkin' Baseball' shared a Tiktok video on their official page, asking MLB fans about the names in baseball that resonate with the Star Wars character names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ May the 4th Be With You!



Who else in baseball has a name that sounds like it belongs in Star Wars?



(via sk_griffith/TikTok) May the 4th Be With You!Who else in baseball has a name that sounds like it belongs in Star Wars?(via sk_griffith/TikTok) https://t.co/l9v2Jq9osX

"May the 4th Be With You! Who else in baseball has a name that sounds like it belongs in Star Wars?" - Talkin' Baseball shared on Twitter.

The video discusses how certain names in baseball have a place in the Star Wars world. She mentions names like Bo Bichette (similar to Star Wars character Boba Fett), Cal Raleigh and topping the list is Lars Nootbar.

MLB Twitteratis had a field day discussing the various player names that are a perfect fit in the Star Worlds world.

"Noted space smuggler Lars Nootbaar" - said one fan.

"Jedi Master Shohei Ohtani" - commented another.

Him @QuakeH1M @TalkinBaseball_ Verlander seems like a good one @TalkinBaseball_ Verlander seems like a good one

elegant frog @dinkus_dankus @TalkinBaseball_ Lars Nootbaar is not only the best Star Wars name in baseball, but the best name in baseball, period @TalkinBaseball_ Lars Nootbaar is not only the best Star Wars name in baseball, but the best name in baseball, period

pptmafia @meestermeeyagi @TalkinBaseball_ Crazy how many MLB names fit this overlap @TalkinBaseball_ Crazy how many MLB names fit this overlap

MLB teams come up with 'May the 4th' merchandise

Miami Marlins v Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 02: A view of the Paul Solo (Paul Goldschmidt + Han Solo) bobblehead as Stormtroopers stand on the field prior to the MLB game between the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 2, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball decided to celebrate Star Wars Day this year by giving away Star Wars-themed bobbleheads.

Since many MLB teams are not home or playing on May 4, MLB decided to continue the celebrations all through May, all the way up to August.

Here's when the Star Wars promotional bobbleheads would be available-

The Oakland Athletics Mark Kotsay Star Wars Mandalorian Bobblehead would be available on May 4.

The New York Yankees Anthony Rizzo Mandalorian Bobblehead would be available on May 12.

The Milwaukee Brewers Ueck Skywalker Bobblehead would be available on May 13.

Fans have to wait for a little for the Philadelphia Phillies Star Wars Night which is being celebrated on August 22, 2023. The night will oversee a Philadelphia Phillies game with the San Francisco Giants. On that night the Schwarbie-Wan Kenobi bobblehead would be available.

Poll : 0 votes