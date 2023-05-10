Create

MLB fans have a field day after NFL star Josh Allen's humongous hits in charity game: "Easily better than Aaron Hicks"

Bufallo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his amazing mobility and speed. Recently he was seen at a charity softball event at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The event held a home-run hitting contest where Allen participated. The defending home run derby champion launched a couple of humongous shots that cleared a fence in the left field more than 400 ft. away. One of them even flew straight out of the park near a road behind the stadium.

MLB's official Twitter page posted a video showing Allen's towering shots.

.@BuffaloBills quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game. 😳📹: @BuffaloBisons https://t.co/1JX2NglXl4
"[email protected] quarterback Josh Allen was launching balls to the MOON during a charity softball game. 😳" - MLB

Fans had a field day discussing Allen's hits. Some were of the opinion that he should officially quit football and play baseball, and that he's a perfect fit for some MLB teams.

@MLB @sock77777 @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons He should try a career in baseball, maybe he could make it past the second round!
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons Easily better than aaron hicks
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons Maybe he should pick up baseball he’s trash at football
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons What a stroke 💥 smashed it. Josh Allen is a pure all around athlete. There is probably no sport he can't pickup.
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons Better at baseball than being a qb
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons He should join the MLB since he can't achieve anything in the NFL
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons The #Cubs could really use a bat like that rn
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons Well,if that whole football thing doesn't work out...
@MLB @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons The Cardinals would like to know if he can also play catcher
@MLB @semicasualfan @BuffaloBills @BuffaloBisons He’s better on the baseball field then the football field wow

Levity aside, it's now time for Allen to get back to preparations for the 2023 NFL season. Especially after the disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs last campaign.

Josh Allen's postseason performances in the NFL

Josh Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

In the last five seasons, he has led the team into five playoff appearances. He has a postseason career record of 4-4, but is yet to make it to the Super Bowl. His only shot at the AFC Championship ended in a loss and the Bills are hoping to go all the way in the upcoming season.

At 26, Allen has bagged the title of a two-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro. While personal accolades are important, Allen and the Bills will be hoping to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo in February 2024.

