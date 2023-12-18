Following the signing of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has emerged as the most coveted free agent on the open market. The 25-year-old pitching sensation has found himself in several rumors throughout the offseason with a number of top contenders reportedly vying for his signature.

Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto has certainly been drawing interest across the MLB, as was the case during Shohei Ohtani's free agency, details are often hard to come across. This was the case earlier on Monday when conflicting reports of alleged $300,000,000 bids for the Japanese star began circling online.

After it was reportedly earlier that there were some teams that reportedly offered Yamamoto a contract in the $300,000,000 range, MLB insider Jeff Passan has since come forward saying that those reports were inaccurate.

According to Passan, while several clubs have met with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and his team, they were asked not to discuss terms. Passan's announcement that the $300,000,000 bids were inaccurate, frustrated fans took to social media to criticize not only the false reports but MLB free agency as a whole.

Some fans have taken to various social media platforms to praise Jeff Passan and his reporting this offseason, while others took the time to criticize the other insiders who had "leaked" the information. The numerous false reports during Shohei Ohtani's bidding have left many fans not only frustrated but untrusting of many reporters this offseason.

Passan announced that the bidding for Yoshinobu Yamamoto was expected to begin

Although Passan debunked the reports that some teams had already offered the lucrative contract to Yamamoto, he did say he believed that the serious bidding for his signature would begin Monday.

It remains to be seen how much Yamamoto will be able to secure on the open market, however, it appears that he will benefit from Shohei Ohtani's ten-year, $700,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although he will not reach anywhere near that number, Yamamoto is expected to sign a massive deal somewhere.

The potential All-Star pitcher is coming to the MLB with an immaculate track record in Japan, which is why so many teams are expected to join the bidding war. The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees are among the teams linked to the young phenom.

