MLB fans frustrated to learn that Shohei Ohtani is unlikely to sign with a team during Winter Meetings: "So boring bro"

There is no denying that the unrestricted free agency of Shohei Ohtani is the biggest news story of the year. The two-way superstar is expected to sign the richest contract in the history of the sport, with several teams lining up to secure the services of the Japanese star.

That being said, a contract of Shohei Ohtani's magnitude is not something that can happen overnight, something fans are getting a first-hand look at. Many experts believe that the reigning American League MVP will be able to secure a contract that could exceed $500 million.

Although it is common knowledge that Ohtani's contract is one we have never seen before, it will take some time for the superstar to iron out all the details and weigh every option.

That being said, the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have certainly slowed free-agent signings, as most teams (and players, for that matter) are likely waiting to see what happens. The fact that Ohtani's contract is creating an offseason roadblock has left many fans frustrated, as they are hoping to see a much more action-packed offseason.

Prior to this week's Winter Meetings, it was believed that Ohtani's contract situation could be resolved. However, those reports have now been questioned, as some believe that his free agency will extend well beyond the Winter Meetings, which end on December 6.

This revelation has led many fans to take to social media and call out how long the decision is taking. Some fans have stated that they had hoped a decision would be made already, while others have straight-up called this offseason boring.

Shohei Ohtani could be blocking deals for several key free agents

As previously mentioned, the fact that the Japanese superstar has yet to sign a contract may be deciding the fate of several top free agents. Many of the teams looking to sign Ohtani, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, have been linked to other free agents as well. They will likely be waiting to see what occurs with Ohtani's deal before advancing in contract talks with others.

Many stars without contracts who have been linked to teams attempting to sign Shohei Ohtani include Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Once Ohtani signs with a team, it would be unsurprising to see a number of players secure new deals.

