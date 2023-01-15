All-Star left-handed pitcher and fan favorite Nestor Cortes will return to the Bronx on a $3.2 million salary in 2023. The New York Yankees avoided heading to arbitration after the two parties agreed terms on Friday. The much-loved starting pitcher had his best season in the majors and has been rewarded for his development and improvement on the mound.

"Nasty Nestor," as he is endearingly referred to by fans and teammates, was a key part of the Yankees' 99-win season. He was called up to his first All-Star Game and there was early season talk of him being a possible Cy Young candidate.

After the news became official, Cortes paid tribute to the Yankees fans with a heartfelt and sincere message.

Nestor Cortes @Cortes_1210 It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next. It’s a special day for my family and me. Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the “American dream”. Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.

The tweet received a ton of support from baseball fans around the globe. Cortes has worked his way up from being a part-time player to being one of the most recognized faces in the league. His rise to stardom has been swift and thoroughly well deserved. Fans were full of praise for one of MLB's most popular pitchers.

Nestor Cortes was humble in his message. He made sure to credit his parents and family for providing him with the opportunity to succeed.

The 28-year-old made his debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2018 and struggled before returning to New York for a second stint with the Yankees in 2021.

Over the previous two seasons, Cortes has transformed from a seldom used reliever to one of the game's most efficient starters.

Nestor Cortes will return to the New York Yankees in 2023 on a $3.2 million salary

Nestor Cortes pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium

The Cuban-American was one of the star performers in the New York Yankees' 2022 campaign. Alongside Gerrit Cole, he was rated as one of the club's top pitchers.

Cortes finished the season with a 12-4 record after 28 starts. His 2.44 was by far the lowest amongst all Yankee starters. Cortes recorded over one strikeout per innings and finished with an impressive .92 WHIP.

The Yankees have added Carlos Rodon to an already stacked pitching rotation. That should relieve some of the pressure on Cortes next season. Yankees fans will have the pleasure of seeing one of the league's most entertaining players take the mound next year at Yankee Stadium.

