Houston Astros' Chas McCormick attempted a move that many would consider unsporting and somewhat devious on Thursday.

The outfielder reached deep down to find his inner Alex Rodriguez during the Astros' loss to the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. In a desperate attempt to edge out a base hit, the 28-year-old was caught reaching out and grabbing the arm of first baseman Ty France during a close play.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Yeah you’re not really supposed to do this Yeah you’re not really supposed to do this https://t.co/cK9k8YAms5

The mischievous play was captured by Jomboy Media and Tweeted out shortly after. It came late in the game with the Astros trailing 5-1 in the ninth inning. The fact that McCormick was 0-3 at the time of the incident may have had something to do with his decision. He finished 0-4 on the night.

MLB fans took to Twitter furious with McCormick's questionable conduct. It seemed like an attempt to gain an unfair advantage late in a game that was slipping away from them.

The Astros went on to lose the game 5-1 to break a four-game winning streak. They are 49-39 and trail the Texas Rangers by two games in the AL West.

The Mariners improved to 43-43, but remain seven games behind the Rangers in the division.

MLB fans around the league continue to boo and jeer Houston Astros players due to the sign-stealing scandal

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros with Alex Bregman before a game at Dodger Stadium

The Houston Astros have played the role of MLB villains ever since Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic broke the story of the sign-stealing scandal.

There had been suspicions amongst players about the Astros' conduct but the 2019 article was the first piece on the club using an intricate system that involved cameras and technology to steal signs. It provided the Astros with an unfair advantage over their opponents which many baseball fans have still not got over.

The Houston Astros went on to win the 2017 World Series defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. The following year they lost out to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. In 2019, they went all the way to the World Series, eventually losing out to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

The team and its players are still frequently booed and jeered when they visit opposing stadiums due to the scandal.

