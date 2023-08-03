A hilarious moment occurred at Dodger Stadium when a kid committed fan-interference during the LA Dodgers vs Oakland Athletics game. The kid's reaction quickly went viral as if he knew he had committed a big sin.

He knew he f***ed up"

MLB Twitter got sarcastic and flooded social media with funny comments over the boy's reaction:

"Straight to jail," wrote one while the other commented: "The As should sign him."

"Life comes at you fast, kid."

"Like anyone who has a chance isn't going for a ball at an MLB game. Kudos for actually getting it. That was a solid catch for a little man."

"You guys should consider signing him, might be an upgrade."

Every time a fan interferes with a ball being hit or thrown, the ball is deemed dead, and the baserunners can move to the position where the umpires believe they would have been without the interference occurring.

Furthermore, the hitter shall be declared out if a fan blatantly blocks a fielder from collecting a fly ball by reaching into the field of play.

However, if a spectator makes contact with a hit or thrown ball without entering the field of play, it is not considered interference, even if a fielder could have been able to catch the ball without the spectator's presence.

A's fans received support from Dodgers fans

Pressure on Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher to sell the franchise keeps increasing as the team enters its historically terrible 2023 season ahead of an expected move to Las Vegas.

But on Tuesday night, LA Dodgers supporters gave A's supporters more backing for their case.

Dodgers fans picked up the slack and started their own "Sell the Team!" shouts when the Athletics came to Southern California for a three-game series.

The cries were loud enough to plainly be heard throughout the game's broadcast.

The Dodgers' rival fan base is hardly the first to speak up. The cry was started last week by Giants supporters of Oakland's crosstown foe, and it was also heard in Seattle during the MLB All-Star Game in July.