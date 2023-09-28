Miami Marlins slugger Jake Burger was ejected by umpire Ramon De Jesus for reacting to a strike call during their game against the New York Mets on Wednesday. The Marlins went on to win the game 4-2 on the night to level the series despite losing their designated hitter on the night. Miami fans were left outraged as Burger's reaction seemed justified as the umpire's call looked wrong in the replays.

Burger was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2017 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2021. He has jumped between the minors and majors for the White Sox since then and was ultimately traded to the Marlins in return for a pitching prospect in August this year.

Since making his move to Miami, Burger has played fifty games, with a .308 average, 27 RBIs and nine home runs. Those are more than decent numbers for a young player on the rise and making his name.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, as the Marlins continued their fight for a postseason spot, he was left dejected after a bad call from home plate umpire Ramon De Jesus and ended up ejected due to his reaction. Miami fans were left equally frustrated and poured their anger on social media:

"Ump should get fined and suspended," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This is getting out of hand," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Miami Marlins still in playoff race as offense shows up despite Jake Burger's ejection

Despite Burger being ejected early in the top of the seventh, the Miami Marlins' bats came up with the goods as they edged past the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Jon Berti started with a leadoff homer and was then helped by a Jesus Sanchez homer to keep the pressure. Finally, it was Bryan De La Cruz's single that made the 4-2 and handed a crucial win to the Marlins. Their MLB season will go down to the wire with four games left in their schedule.