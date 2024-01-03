MLB fans go wild as renowned show pits Grammy winner Ciara as Derek Jeter's distant cousin

Singer/songwriter Ciara has ties to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter. It was revealed on Tuesday that the two are actually DNA cousins on the television show "Finding Your Roots".

Ciara could not believe it when Henry George Gates Jr., the show's host, told her the news. This is yet another sports star the singer is tied to. She married Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back in 2016.

Funny enough, Russell Wilson, like Derek Jeter, is a former Yankee. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2010, and the team still holds his rights today.

"Know Your Roots" has been successful in its run thus far. It has gone on for 10 seasons and has included some of the world's most beloved entertainers including LL Cool J, Ben Affleck and Scarlett Johansson:

"Always knew it! Yankees Captain!" Wilson reacted on X.

"That's amazing!" one fan posted.

Fans looking to watch this episode can do so by subscribing to PBS Living. There is a seven-day free trial prior to the subscription.

From Russell Wilson to Derek Jeter, Ciara is tied to sports

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

Ciara got her start in the music world in 2003 after graduating high school. She signed with LaFace Records and began production on her debut album that year.

She released her album in 2004 and sold very well, establishing her in the music world. She has gone on to have a wonderful career and is still making new songs to this day. Her latest release, "How We Roll," featuring Lil Wayne, came out in November of this year. She even released an EP earlier in August.

Since marrying Russell Wilson, Ciara's sports fandom has grown. In 2019, the couple joined the Seattle Sounders FC owner's group, bringing light to female ownership in professional sports.

Ciara has been active in her ownership. She had just visited with the club last month with Wilson and part owner Macklemore.

After learning that she is DNA cousins with Derek Jeter, maybe she and Wilson will try their hand at ownership in the baseball world.

