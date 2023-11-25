Former Giants bench coach Kai Correa will join the Cleveland Guardians coaching staff next season. MLB analyst Robert Murray from Fansided reported that Correa's position in the Cleveland coaching staff wasn't yet disclosed, but his move to the Guardians was a go.

"Former Giants bench coach Kai Correa is joining the Cleveland Guardians' major-league coaching staff in an unspecified role, sources tell me and @BaseballJeff1" - Robert Murray

He might take over as Cleveland's bench coach. He brings prior expertise to this role, which the Guardians desperately need. Their former bench coach DeMarlo Hale left to take a coaching staff job with the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this offseason.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their advice on the latest move. They tied Correa to the Guardians as Cleveland rebuilds under new manager Stephen Vogt.

"Absolutely love this hire in any role. Hopefully he slots into that bench coach role here" - FlyOhioAviation

"Kai is a good dude, we will miss you in SF!" - JtwinJr

"Coaching can set teams apart. Cleveland knows this well" - whyjays

"Love it. LFG!" - Ears702

"Guardians got a good one" - Felix10111061

"Damn, the guardians loading up on good vibes" - mattinthehat209

Thanks to Kapler's hiring of Correa as his top assistant coach, Correa has climbed fast through the coaching ranks. He was one of the team's best infielders while playing collegiate baseball at the University of Puget Sound.

Correa was hired as a head coach by the club as soon as he graduated, serving for three seasons before moving on to Northern Colorado.

Kai Correa will be returning to the Progressive Field

For Kai Correa, this is a homecoming. Before joining the Giants, he worked as an infield instructor in the minor leagues from 2018 to 2019. One of baseball's brightest young players, Correa will benefit from joining the Guardians for the next chapter in his coaching career.

"Giants infield guru Kai Correa doing pregame work with Mauricio Dubón, putting differently weighted balls in the machine to give randomness and variety to the type of hops Dubón gets" - Jake Mintz

In his first season as a manager, Correa will aid Vogt with his experience. Before retiring last year, 38-year-old Stephen Vogt participated in ten seasons in the MLB.

Vogt, a potential manager, joined the Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach. It will still be a significant adjustment to watch the young duo coach the Guardians next season in tandem.

