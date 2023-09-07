The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Wednesday they are replacing Julio Urias' bobblehead night in the wake of his arrest over the weekend. The pitcher was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

Fans can select a "premium" bobblehead instead of Urias' bobblehead. The giveaway is subject to the first 30,000 fans for the game on Sept. 21 against the San Francisco Giants.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Urias was arrested on Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety Officers in Exposition Park urged individuals to come forward with information involving Urias and the situation that took place.

This is a blow for the Dodgers, who are in the driver's seat to make the postseason. They hold the best record in the National League West (84-54), 13 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Great news," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"W move," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MLB fans are happy that the Los Angeles Dodgers are canceling Julio Urias' bobblehead night. The team could have chosen to stay silent, but it got in front of this.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the Dodgers have had to scramble to replace a promotion. A similar scenario happened in 2021 when pitcher Trevor Bauer after sexual assault allegations were made.

Julio Urias' future with the Los Angeles Dodgers is up in the air

Julio Urias

This is not Julio Urias' first time being placed under arrest for suspicion of domestic violence. He was arrested in 2019 but was not charged. However, the MLB still gave Urias a 20-game suspension.

No baseball player has been suspended twice for violating the domestic abuse policy. He is also set to become a free agent when the season ends.

According to details that have emerged, Urias was allegedly seen at BMO Stadium for the LAFC and Inter Miami soccer match. Reports state that he shoved a woman into a fence before security broke up the altercation. Urias allegedly then got into the same car with the woman, where things escalated again.

Police approached the vehicle, got both parties out and placed Urias under arrest, according to reports. He was then released from jail on a $50,000 bond on Monday.