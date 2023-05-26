MLB fans got their first peek at the proposed new ballpark in Las Vegas that the Oakland Athletics plan to move to. The ballpark includes a 30,000 seating capacity with a semi-retractable roof. The stadium will be located on the south end of The Strip.

A's president Dave Kaval couldn't be happier with the location. He states this is just the first conceptual design, and changes are to be expected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The stadium sits across from the MGM Grand, making the area attractive for tourists and locals alike, but it won't be cheap. The ballpark is set to cost around $1.5 billion.

The Athletics were seeking $500 million in public money to build the stadium but have dropped that to $395 million. A funding bill is being put together to be introduced to the Nevada legislation in the upcoming weeks.

Athletics fans expressed their thoughts on the proposed new ballpark:

"Super cool. Good for them!" one fan tweeted.

"Where do I sign up for season tickets?" another fan tweeted.

MLB fans are impressed with the Oakland Athletics' initial renderings. They're already daydreaming about buying season tickets.

RC @crabtreerandy1 @MLBONFOX @Athletics I will definitely plan a trip to catch an Astros game there! @MLBONFOX @Athletics I will definitely plan a trip to catch an Astros game there!

The team's proposed move to Las Vegas has deeply hurt the city of Oakland. The city's mayor, Sheng Thao, cut off negotiations after the team announced its plans to move. Hopefully, Nevada legislation passes the funding bill or they might be in trouble.

MLB fans deserve better than what the Oakland Athletics are putting on the field

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners

It's no secret that the Oakland Athletics are punting. They've eliminated any potential impact players and are looking toward the future.

Oakland is, by far, MLB's worst team. They have a 10-42 record going into the weekend. They're 22.5 games out of first place in the American League West. Even with how much baseball is left to be played, there's no way they will make up the ground and catch up to the Texas Rangers.

The only other team that comes close to the Athletics is the Kansas City Royals and their 15-36 record. This Oakland team is just flat-out, not competitive.

MLB fans deserve better than to see an organization trot out a team of this caliber. They've completely given up and have all their focus on the future. If the Athletics do move to Las Vegas and continue to roll out an underperforming team, the fanbase will come unglued.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Will the Athletics be playing baseball in Las Vegas soon, or will they be left scrambling and hoping their city takes them back?

Poll : 0 votes