The San Diego Padres rounded off their win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in dramatic fashion, with Fernando Tatis Jr. starring on the night. The series opener between the two sides turned out to be a comforable 5-2 win for the Padres, briinging them closer to the top of the division table.

While Tatis had a good game, he was criticized by many for his over-the-top celebrations after hitting a home run off Clayton Kershaw.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had a slow start to the 2023 MLB campaign and fans were already starting to make their frustrations heard. However, Tatis picked up his game and capped his return to form by hitting two homers off Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Friday night.

Tatis hit his first homer of the in the third innings to tie the score at 1-1 for the Padres, but he wasn't done. He again got at bat at the bottom of the fifth innings to slash another homer for runs, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Padres.

Both the home runs were off pitcher Claytin Kershaw and he celebrated them by dancing his way back to the dugout to celebrate with his teammates. This did not sit well with the San Diego fans as they thought it to be excessive and unprofessional.

PTL @ptljet @MLB @tatis_jr Absolutely JV team. conduct. This is the major leagues. You don’t embarrass another professional like that. He should be a pitchers target the rest of the series. @MLB @tatis_jr Absolutely JV team. conduct. This is the major leagues. You don’t embarrass another professional like that. He should be a pitchers target the rest of the series.

Astros Rants @AstrosRantz @MLB @tatis_jr Dude is so unprofessional. Acting like he won some championship off the swing. Needs a ball high and tight next ab. Be a shame if it hit him. Learn to respect our once great game 🤡 @MLB @tatis_jr Dude is so unprofessional. Acting like he won some championship off the swing. Needs a ball high and tight next ab. Be a shame if it hit him. Learn to respect our once great game 🤡

✗ @CrossHimUp @MLB 🤣🤣 @tatis_jr Tatis is still OVERRATED he only tries hard against us🤣🤣 @MLB @tatis_jr Tatis is still OVERRATED he only tries hard against us 😭🤣🤣

Fernando Tatis Jr. completes his MLB comeback after prolonged absence

Fernando Tatis Jr. spent the spring in the minor leagues, serving a 80-match ban for failing a drug test last year.

He had a slow start to the season once he made his way back to the San Diego Padres roster. As such, many were starting to doubt whether he could get back to his previous levels of performance.

During the game against the Dodgers his talent was on display once again as he proved his critics wrong. However, there are still many who frown at his attitude and don't enjoy the celebrations.

