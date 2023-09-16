MLB umpire Angel Hernandez had a rough outing during Thursday's matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. The game finsihed in record time, thanks in part to Hernandez and his strike zone.

It was reported that he had the lowest single-game accuracy rate in the last five years. He called 34 strikes, and 12 of those strikes were actually balls. Of the 92 pitches he called, he missed the mark on 16 pitches. By the time the game was over, he had a correct call rate of 82.6%.

While Hernandez had a terrible performance on Thursday, it was just his eighth game back behind the plate. He was sidelined for three month this season with a nagging back injury.

Nevertheless, Hernandez is synonomous with making bad calls. He is one of the few umpires that fans know by name, and that is not neccessarily a good thing by any means

"This man is consistently terrible" one fan posted.

"Bring on the robot umps" another fan posted.

MLB fans are growing frustrated with Angel Hernandez consistently being a terrible umpire. They would like to see the league move on from him.

Fans have consistently been very critical of him, going so far as to trying to question him being employed by the league. Some fans have also jokingly insinuated he may be related to someone higher up, or he has dirt on somebody in the league.

Angel Hernandez is pushing fans to want robot umpires

Angel Hernandez has a long history of having an inconsistent strike zone behind the plate. In 2021, during a game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels, Hernandez missed 24 calls. He finshed the game with an 83.2% success rate.

His inconsistent strike zone is not only limited to MLB, he had some troubles suring the World Baseball Classic this year. In the game between Nicaragua and Venezuela, he missed nine calls in just the first two innings alone.

Outside of being bad behind the plate, Hernandez was also embroiled in controversy for eavesdropping on the investigation of a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox in 2019. The MLB were investigating the reason behind a 14 minute delay in the match, which was officiated by Angel Hernandez and his crew.

MLB paused the game to review if the Rays illegally subsituted pitchers. A phone call was made to review Hernandez's role in the situation. However, he secretly stayed on the line to listen to the review of fellow umpire Ed Hickox.

Angel Hernandez will certainly go down as one of the most controversial umpires MLB has ever employed.