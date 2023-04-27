MLB debutant Drew Maggi was the latest victim of the pitch clock during Wednesday night's encounter between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His first at-bat in MLB was dampened by the umpire calling a pitch clock violation for taking too long to get ready to face the pitch.
While it is understandable that the umpires have been instructed to strictly adhere to the new rules, the implementation has caused several emotional moments to spoil. This latest incident was met with considerable anger and disappointment from the fans.
Drew Maggi finally made his MLB debut for the Pirates after spending 13 years in the minor leagues. The 33-year-old took a long road to the major leagues after 1,154 games and 4,494 plate appearances in the minor leagues.
Maggi was initially selected by the Pirates in the 2010 MLB draft and went on to play for several teams in the minor leagues. He was finally called up to the major leagues last week.
Drew Maggi made his MLB debut during the bottom of the eighth innings of the game. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, striking out in his lone at-bat as Pittsburgh beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 at PNC Park.
He received a standing ovation from his teammates and the few fans present in the stadium. However, the moment was marred when Maggi received a second strike from the umpire for a pitch clock violation. The call was booed by his teammates and later by fans on social media.
"Let him enjoy this moment man," tweeted one fan. "Some absolute garbage by the ump," wrote another.
Drew Maggi and the Pirates clinch top spot on the NL Central table
The Pittsburgh Pirates' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers saw them move to the top of the NL Central table with a 17-8 record in the MLB season so far. They have their final game of the series against the Los Angeles outfit next, which they will hope to win and maintain their position on the table.
Despite the incident involving the pitch clock violation, Drew Maggi had a night to remember. After a career-long struggle to reach the top level of the game, Maggi finally made his debut in the major leagues. It was a huge achievement for the infielder and one he will undoubtedly remember for the rest of his life.