MLB debutant Drew Maggi was the latest victim of the pitch clock during Wednesday night's encounter between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His first at-bat in MLB was dampened by the umpire calling a pitch clock violation for taking too long to get ready to face the pitch.

While it is understandable that the umpires have been instructed to strictly adhere to the new rules, the implementation has caused several emotional moments to spoil. This latest incident was met with considerable anger and disappointment from the fans.

Drew Maggi finally made his MLB debut for the Pirates after spending 13 years in the minor leagues. The 33-year-old took a long road to the major leagues after 1,154 games and 4,494 plate appearances in the minor leagues.

Maggi was initially selected by the Pirates in the 2010 MLB draft and went on to play for several teams in the minor leagues. He was finally called up to the major leagues last week.

Drew Maggi made his MLB debut during the bottom of the eighth innings of the game. He appeared as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, striking out in his lone at-bat as Pittsburgh beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 at PNC Park.

He received a standing ovation from his teammates and the few fans present in the stadium. However, the moment was marred when Maggi received a second strike from the umpire for a pitch clock violation. The call was booed by his teammates and later by fans on social media.

"Let him enjoy this moment man," tweeted one fan. "Some absolute garbage by the ump," wrote another.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM

Sean Connors @RagingBeard88 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM Just like the Bellinger AB, way to read the moment Blue twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Just like the Bellinger AB, way to read the moment Blue twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

🎤 👃 @MYKExKNOWS Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM What’s a couple extra seconds when he grinded his entire life to get here? twitter.com/talkinbaseball… What’s a couple extra seconds when he grinded his entire life to get here? twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

ForTheCity_412 @JimStamm22 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM I wish we could just turn the pitch clock off at certain times, lol. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… I wish we could just turn the pitch clock off at certain times, lol. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

Monkey. D. Lefty @GODDAMNitsLefty Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM If this was my first at bat, I’d enjoy that shit too. All that hard work he put in to get there. Congrats my guy. Fuck a pitch clock twitter.com/talkinbaseball… If this was my first at bat, I’d enjoy that shit too. All that hard work he put in to get there. Congrats my guy. Fuck a pitch clock twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Tommy Exton @iamtommyexton Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM Pitch clock blows and I’ll die on that hill. Congrats on saving 15 mins a game tho. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Pitch clock blows and I’ll die on that hill. Congrats on saving 15 mins a game tho. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

I’m Ⓜ️ike ⚾️🧢 @mick_flair317 twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat Imagine grinding 13 years in the minor leagues and then getting a pitch clock violation in your first MLB at-bat https://t.co/I6TZs6glfM Ok…There’s got to be some exceptions. C’MON!!! Ok…There’s got to be some exceptions. C’MON!!! 😡 twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Drew Maggi and the Pirates clinch top spot on the NL Central table

The Pittsburgh Pirates' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers saw them move to the top of the NL Central table with a 17-8 record in the MLB season so far. They have their final game of the series against the Los Angeles outfit next, which they will hope to win and maintain their position on the table.

Despite the incident involving the pitch clock violation, Drew Maggi had a night to remember. After a career-long struggle to reach the top level of the game, Maggi finally made his debut in the major leagues. It was a huge achievement for the infielder and one he will undoubtedly remember for the rest of his life.

