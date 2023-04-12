When 2022 AL MVP runner-up Shohei Ohtani was named the opening day starter, hopes were high.

With the Japanese superstar's contract expiring at the end of the season, fans were sure that this might very well be the last time that Ohtani took the mound on opening day for the Halos.

Shohei Ohtain did not disappoint, hurling six shutout innings against the Oakland Athletics and striking out 10 batters while doing so. Unfortunately, Ohtani would get a no-decision in his team's 2-1 opening day loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After another six-inning performance against another divisional foe, the Seattle Mariners on April 5, Ohtani garnered his first win of the season. On April 10, the 28-year old plugged through seven shutout innings, striking out six Washington Nationals players to secure his second win of the season in a 2-0 victory.

"Ohtani goes seven scoreless" - Talkin' Baseball

Shohei Ohtani now has a 2023 ERA of 0.47, placing him first in the MLB amongst pitchers who have logged 15 innings or more. However, some online commentators are pointing out that Ohtani has not exactly faced offensively gifted teams so far.

Jay Patel @JackDoe351 @TalkinBaseball_ It’s the Nationals. let’s not make them out to be the ‘27 Yankees @TalkinBaseball_ It’s the Nationals. let’s not make them out to be the ‘27 Yankees

BatBunny🍥 @BrianNicasio1 @TalkinBaseball_ Would love to see him do this against a team like the Yankees or the Astros @TalkinBaseball_ Would love to see him do this against a team like the Yankees or the Astros

With a record of 4-8, the Washington Nationals are now the worst team in the entire National League. Meanwhile, with a record of 2-9, the Oakland Athletics claim the unenviable title of being the worst team in the MLB at the moment.

jarred kelenic lover @kelenicfan88

Oakland

Seattle

Washington

Tells you all you need to know about Shoverrated Fraudtani @TalkinBaseball_ Notice how they only pitch him against bottom 5 teams:OaklandSeattleWashingtonTells you all you need to know about Shoverrated Fraudtani @TalkinBaseball_ Notice how they only pitch him against bottom 5 teams: Oakland ✅Seattle ✅Washington ✅Tells you all you need to know about Shoverrated Fraudtani 😭😭😭

Andy @andysandy33 @TalkinBaseball_ Angels about to lose then I take it? @TalkinBaseball_ Angels about to lose then I take it?

Shohei Ohtani is starting out his contract year in style

While the Seattle Mariners represent a decent adversary for Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, the A's and Nats are two of the worst teams in modern baseball.

Had it not been for Aaron Judge's historic performance last season, Shohei Ohtani probably would have won his second straight MVP Award. Now, he looks well on pace for another such honor.

Having not made the playoffs since 2014, Angels fans have become used to spectacular performances from Ohtani and Mike Trout (who have a trophy case of awards between them). However, Angels fans are also all-too-aware that spectacular performances and the success of their team do not seem to correlate.

In a year where Ohtani could receive record-setting contract offers, his personal performance could take precedence over his team's final record. Angels fans will be hoping that Ohtani's brilliance can translate into some playoff success this season.

Poll : 0 votes