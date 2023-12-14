Shohei Ohtani’s groundbreaking $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers has stirred up controversy among MLB fans following the revelation of a unique "opt-out" clause. According to insider reports, Ohtani can choose to exit the deal if controlling owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman cease to be associated with the team.

This clause has ignited a wave of criticism and frustration from fans who perceive it as an unprecedented level of player influence over front-office decisions. The news has sparked debates on social media platforms, with some fans questioning whether a player should have the power to dictate the terms based on changes in team management.

"looks like Ohtani is a nightmare to deal with. Total diva." - Complained one fan.

In addition to the opt-out, Ohtani’s contract includes deferrals and a no-trade clause.

Shohei Ohtani’s contract, which makes him the highest-paid athlete in North American professional sports history, includes not only the controversial opt-out but also heavy deferrals. While the total value of the deal is an eye-popping $700 million, the actual amount to be paid out over the course of the 10-year contract is $437,830,563, with substantial amounts deferred to the years 2034-2043.

In addition to the opt-out clause, Ohtani’s contract features a full no-trade clause and includes perks such as a suite at Dodger Stadium for all games and a commitment to donate up to 1% of his earnings to the team’s charitable foundation.

The fan backlash stems from the belief that players, even in their elite status, should not have the authority to influence the team’s leadership decisions. Whether this unique contract clause sets a precedent for future negotiations remains to be seen, but for now, it has undeniably become a hot topic of discussion within the MLB community.

As Ohtani is set to be introduced in a press conference on Thursday, it will be interesting to see how he addresses the controversy surrounding his historic contract.

