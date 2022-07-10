"Phillies own you" "I’m becoming a Dodgers fan" - MLB fans lash out at St. Louis Cardinals after loss to Philadelphia Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals were edged 1-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second match of their four-game series in Missouri on Saturday.

The Cardinals are in a total slump right now, having lost seven of their last nine games. They are second behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but their form is really starting to worry fans.

Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson allowed two hits and two walks in six scoreless innings after not pitching beyond the fifth in each of his previous four starts.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm turned out to be the match-winner after he broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to nick the game.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is under a lot of pressure.

Two words to describe the outcome? “Obviously frustrating," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol summarized.

“Our ability to score runs right now is not very good. You get a good start out of Dak (Dakota Hudson). You get an opportunity there at the end. It's obviously frustrating.” - St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol

MLB fans rip into St. Louis Cardinals

All sections of MLB Twitter are having a laugh at the Cardinals, and Philadelphia fans, in particular, are loving it for obvious reasons.

A few Philadelphia fans are not shying away from asserting their bragging rights. Why should they? The Phillies have reigned supreme in four of their last five encounters against the Cardinals.

Someone’s gain is someone’s pain. One Cardinals fan is even considering switching allegiance. We don’t know if he is serious, but the hurt is evident.

Nick @b_hockey25 @Cardinals That’s it. I’m becoming a dodgers fan. Hate to do this but I can’t be a fan of this team. Also cardinals fans in STL you have to stop going to games if you actually want to see a competitive team again. @Cardinals That’s it. I’m becoming a dodgers fan. Hate to do this but I can’t be a fan of this team. Also cardinals fans in STL you have to stop going to games if you actually want to see a competitive team again.

Serious criticism was directed at Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert. Based on the numbers and results, it’s not hard to see why.

Ph03nixAshes @Ph03nixAshes @Cardinals Cardinals batting averages under Jeff Albert. ‘19 .245, ‘20 .234, ‘21 .244. So far this year .250 but obviously falling. This is the worst stretch of averages for the team since 1913-1919. That 234 is the worst since 1986 when they batted .236. That’s how bad Albert is @Cardinals Cardinals batting averages under Jeff Albert. ‘19 .245, ‘20 .234, ‘21 .244. So far this year .250 but obviously falling. This is the worst stretch of averages for the team since 1913-1919. That 234 is the worst since 1986 when they batted .236. That’s how bad Albert is

Patrick 🍊 @Patrick_j05

3. This terrible slump happens predictably every year. June of 2017, May... @Cardinals in the last 65 innings. There can be no more excuses for Jeff Albert. Yes, we are starting at least 3 guaranteed outs per game (today it was 4), but that does not excuse such little offensive production.3. This terrible slump happens predictably every year. June of 2017, May... @Cardinals in the last 65 innings. There can be no more excuses for Jeff Albert. Yes, we are starting at least 3 guaranteed outs per game (today it was 4), but that does not excuse such little offensive production. 3. This terrible slump happens predictably every year. June of 2017, May...

The Cardinals management in general wasn’t spared either. Will a shakeup turn around the fortunes of St. Louis?

❤️Cards ⚾️ Fire Marmol/Jeff Albert/Mozeliak @Cardinals1350 @Cardinals Pick one and start firing. Marmol, Mozeliak, Albert, Maddux are all places to start. DFA Dickerson. This is more than just “facing good pitchers”…changes have to happen. What a train wreck. It’s time for a shakeup. Desperately needed. @Cardinals Pick one and start firing. Marmol, Mozeliak, Albert, Maddux are all places to start. DFA Dickerson. This is more than just “facing good pitchers”…changes have to happen. What a train wreck. It’s time for a shakeup. Desperately needed.

j he @Jhe61195416J



Hitting coach isn't doing his job or instilling hitters awareness.



And who the heck puts Gallegos in at the Top of the 9th instead of Helsely ?



Marmol wtf @Cardinals No batting or plate discipline. No outs, a man on third base and you can't bring him in.Hitting coach isn't doing his job or instilling hitters awareness.And who the heck puts Gallegos in at the Top of the 9th instead of Helsely ?Marmol wtf @Cardinals No batting or plate discipline. No outs, a man on third base and you can't bring him in. Hitting coach isn't doing his job or instilling hitters awareness.And who the heck puts Gallegos in at the Top of the 9th instead of Helsely ? Marmol wtf

With the MLB draft deadline around the corner, St. Louis fans are naturally concerned. If they don’t remain in contention for the play-offs, they could even be forced into losing their biggest names. A few fans seem to have given up hope altogether, and that’s really sad to see.

Alan Pirtle @PirtleAlan @Cardinals At this pace, the Cards won't have to worry about buying at the trade deadline. They'll be out of contention and selling. @Cardinals At this pace, the Cards won't have to worry about buying at the trade deadline. They'll be out of contention and selling.

Cameron UF @CameronCarrigl1 @PirtleAlan @Cardinals We'll be just close enough to contention to justify doing nothing or trading for a meaningless middle reliever. That's somehow worse than being out of it. @PirtleAlan @Cardinals We'll be just close enough to contention to justify doing nothing or trading for a meaningless middle reliever. That's somehow worse than being out of it.

The Cardinals will be desperate to get back to their winning ways against the Phillies when the two teams take to the pitch on Sunday for the penultimate game of their four-game series.

