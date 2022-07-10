"Phillies own you" "I’m becoming a Dodgers fan" - MLB fans lash out at St. Louis Cardinals after loss to Philadelphia Phillies

The St. Louis Cardinals were edged 1-0 by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second match of their four-game series in Missouri on Saturday.
The Cardinals are in a total slump right now, having lost seven of their last nine games. They are second behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, but their form is really starting to worry fans.
Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson allowed two hits and two walks in six scoreless innings after not pitching beyond the fifth in each of his previous four starts.
Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm turned out to be the match-winner after he broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to nick the game.
Two words to describe the outcome? “Obviously frustrating," Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol summarized.
“Our ability to score runs right now is not very good. You get a good start out of Dak (Dakota Hudson). You get an opportunity there at the end. It's obviously frustrating.” - St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol
MLB fans rip into St. Louis Cardinals
All sections of MLB Twitter are having a laugh at the Cardinals, and Philadelphia fans, in particular, are loving it for obvious reasons.
A few Philadelphia fans are not shying away from asserting their bragging rights. Why should they? The Phillies have reigned supreme in four of their last five encounters against the Cardinals.
Someone’s gain is someone’s pain. One Cardinals fan is even considering switching allegiance. We don’t know if he is serious, but the hurt is evident.
Serious criticism was directed at Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert. Based on the numbers and results, it’s not hard to see why.
The Cardinals management in general wasn’t spared either. Will a shakeup turn around the fortunes of St. Louis?
With the MLB draft deadline around the corner, St. Louis fans are naturally concerned. If they don’t remain in contention for the play-offs, they could even be forced into losing their biggest names. A few fans seem to have given up hope altogether, and that’s really sad to see.
The Cardinals will be desperate to get back to their winning ways against the Phillies when the two teams take to the pitch on Sunday for the penultimate game of their four-game series.