The Houston Astros are back in familiar territory. The Astros clinched the AL West division with an 8-1 demolition of the Diamondbacks. Adding to the thrill, they were crowned division champions on the final day of regular season.

Both teams have already booked their spots in the playoffs; however, this sets the stage for potential high-stakes encounters ahead.

The Astros were celebrating as they approached the final inning with an immense lead. However, the atmosphere on the internet was decidedly less jubilant, after their victory was confirmed.

MLB fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The Astros were met with mixed feelings from the broader baseball community. Many fans still hold a grudge due to the cheating scandal from 2017.

The team's on-field performance has rightfully allowed them to win a spot in the postseason. But it's clear that they're finding it harder to win over the public.

A fan also noted that Fangraphs had given the Astros just a 5.8% chance of taking the division merely five days prior. It was as if the Astros defied the gods of probability.

What lies ahead for the AL West Champion, Houston Astros?

The Houston Astros locked in their win by defeating the Diamondbacks today.

However, the Texas Rangers, who were top contenders for the AL West, failed to seize their oppportunity. They were defeated by the Seattle Mariners, failing to score even a single run.

In the upcoming ALDS, Astros will prepare to face either the Twins or the Blue Jays.

The Houston Astros are now gearing up for the playoffs with their newly won AL West title. Further, they appear poised for a strong postseason run that could last well into October. However, the sentiment among MLB fans outside of Houston is decidedly less enthusiastic about the Astros' prospects.