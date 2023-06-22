In a heartwarming display of brotherly support and shared passion, Bo Naylor, a rookie catcher for the Cleveland Guardians, etched his name in the annals of baseball history by securing his first career hit in the major leagues.

What made this milestone even more extraordinary was the presence of his older brother, Josh Naylor, the team's starting first baseman, who watched proudly from the dugout and later celebrated the achievement with an infectious smile.

Here's what people are saying about this amazing brotherly love on Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Josh Naylor reacting to his brother Bo's first big-league hit 🥹 Josh Naylor reacting to his brother Bo's first big-league hit 🥹 https://t.co/5SvG6dWcvR

Roger @Roger774501171 @TalkinBaseball_ Watching moments like this is what makes me love the game of baseball even more all these years. @TalkinBaseball_ Watching moments like this is what makes me love the game of baseball even more all these years.

ebmarsh22 @EBMarsh2 @TalkinBaseball_ He should be an all star @TalkinBaseball_ He should be an all star

This exceptional bond between the Naylor brothers captured the hearts of fans and demonstrated the true essence of unity within a team and a family.

Bo Naylor's first career hit came in the Guardians' game against the Oakland A's, in his 20th at-bat as a major leaguer. With a resolute swing, he connected with the ball, sending it soaring toward left-center field.

As the ball landed safely for a single, a surge of elation coursed through Bo's veins. But his joy reached new heights when he looked up at the scoreboard and caught sight of his brother, Josh, beaming with pride and cheering him on.

Bo Naylor's career highlights

World Baseball Classic Pool C: Mexico v Canada

Bo Naylor, a highly-touted catcher, was selected by the Cleveland Indians with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 MLB draft. Opting to forgo his commitment to Texas A&M, he signed with Cleveland, receiving a substantial signing bonus of $2,578,138.

After a productive stint in the Arizona League, Naylor continued his development in the minors, eventually earning a call-up to the Cleveland Guardians on Oct. 1, 2022.

His journey took a significant step forward as he made his major league debut the same day and his first start the following day. Prior to the 2023 season, Naylor also represented Canada in the World Baseball Classic, adding to his growing list of accomplishments.

Naylor achieved success in the Arizona League, playing for the Indians' affiliate team. In 33 games, he showcased his offensive potential, hitting two home runs and driving in 17 runs, establishing himself as a promising prospect within the organization.

In 2019, Naylor continued his development by joining the Lake County Captains, another affiliate of the Cleveland organization. Throughout the season, he honed his skills and demonstrated his abilities both behind the plate and with the bat.

His consistent performance and progress led to the Guardians' decision to add him to their roster in 2022, marking a significant milestone in his career.

