For Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals, 2023 has not yielded much to cheer about. The team's 37-78 record puts them second-last in the entire American League.

However, on July 28, Bobby Witt Jr. made at least one fan forget all about that. With the Royals down by a score of 5-4 in the 10th inning against the Minnesota Twins, the second baseman cranked a 414-foot moonshot off of reliever Jhoan Duran to deliver a 8-5 victory for his team.

As exciting as the outcome was for Royals fans, it meant something special to one young fan in particular. After the game, a video emerged of a fan whose young daughter had travelled over 1000 miles from Georgia to watch her favorite player.

Record be damned. How can you not be romantic about baseball.

"All the way from Georgia to see her favorite player hit a walk-off grand slam. Literally brought her to tears. Record be damned. How can you not be romantic about baseball." - Ryan Atkinson

The fan, who goes by the name Ryan Atkinson, saw the post blow up. According to his Twitter, Atkinson is a diehard Kansas City Royals fan living in Georgia. His love of his hometown team was evidently transfered to his daughter, Rae. Fans of all stripes thought the story was endearing.

Since breaking on to the scene last season, Bobby Witt Jr. has become a favorite of Royals fans everywhere. The 23-year old is a former 2nd overall pick of the Royals. He hit .254/.294/.428 with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs last season for a fourth-place finish in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

The Minnesota Twins currently lead the AL Central, 23 games ahead of the Royals. While it is all but impossible for the Royals to make the postseason, many contenders undoubtedly wish that they had the sort of love that this young fan has for Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals.

Bobby Witt Jr. comments make him a class act

Upon seeing Rae's reaction, Bobby Witt Jr. had a similar reaction to many of the fans online. The young stud's heart was warmed by his young superfan's excitement.

"Baseball is the best. Bobby had a special surprise for his biggest fan." - Kansas City Royals

In a show of gratitude for her fandom, Witt Jr. sent Rae a personalized video in which he announced that he would be sending her a pair of signed baseba.l cards.

Witt Jr. and the Royals will come to Rae Atkinson's home town to take on the Atlanta Braves in Summer 2024. Perhaps maybe the pair can be reunited then.