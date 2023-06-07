Aaron Judge's rich vein of form has unfortunately been plagued by injuries this season, and the Yankees captain is set to spend more time on the Injury List.

During a weekend game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aaron Judge sprained his toe. Judge caught a flyball in what was arguably one of the best defensive plays in the Yankees outfield so far in the bottom of the eighth innings. J.D Martinez batting for LA, struck a line drive towards the right on a 2-2 pitch. Running towards the fence, Judge caught the ball as he bolted upon the door to the visiting bullpen at the stadium, but completed the catch.

He initially showed no signs of discomfort after grabbing the ball. There was some confusion regarding the extent of Aaron Judge's injury as the Yankees played two games without the outfielder. However, manager Aaron Boone has now confirmed that he would be heading towards the 10-day IL.

This marks the second stint for the 31-year-old in the Injury List this season. He has already missed ten games due to a strained right hip that he sustained in a game against Minnesota.

Yankees fans were quite disappointed with the news. They expected Judge to brush off the injury and keep playing. However that wasn't to be.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter.

Frank Fleming @NYtank998 FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Yankees place Aaron Judge on the IL due to a sprain and contusion in his right big toe, per Aaron Boone. The Yankees place Aaron Judge on the IL due to a sprain and contusion in his right big toe, per Aaron Boone. https://t.co/IuSSYg5yyK Aaron Judge is made of glass. Pete Alonso will always be the better power hitter twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu… Aaron Judge is made of glass. Pete Alonso will always be the better power hitter twitter.com/mlbonfox/statu…

Jake Crain @JakeCrain_ @MLBONFOX His big toe is the size of most peoples feet I bet @MLBONFOX His big toe is the size of most peoples feet I bet

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @MLBONFOX the baseball gods just wont allow us yankee fans to enjoy the whole team at full strength. everytime we get guys off the IL guys end up taking their place seemingly instantly. im extremely frustrated @MLBONFOX the baseball gods just wont allow us yankee fans to enjoy the whole team at full strength. everytime we get guys off the IL guys end up taking their place seemingly instantly. im extremely frustrated

Matt @mattunc2003 @MLBONFOX Am I the only one who couldn't possibly imagine Jeter going on the DL with this injury? Maybe he would have, but I feel like 10 years ago, he would have played through it. @MLBONFOX Am I the only one who couldn't possibly imagine Jeter going on the DL with this injury? Maybe he would have, but I feel like 10 years ago, he would have played through it.

david @Davidlemke15 @MLBONFOX Annnnd the 60 pace is over @MLBONFOX Annnnd the 60 pace is over

Aaron Boone confirms that Aaron Judge doesn't have a broken toe

Aaron Boone confirmed that the Bombers roster leader didn't break his toe. Had that happened Judge would miss at least 6-8 weeks of action.

“The biggest thing now is trying to get the swelling out of there,” Boone said. “Had some improvements today, but now just see where we are in the coming weeks, or days and then a week.

“I think it definitely could have been worse,” the manager added. “Hopefully it’s on the shorter side of things.”

The Yankees are 30-19 with their captain in the lineup. Judge played 155 games last season, when he went on to break the AL record for most home runs in a season with 62 dingers.

