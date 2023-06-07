The New York Yankees and their fans had been anxiously awaiting news on the health of star outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge sustained an injury to his right big toe while making a remarkable catch at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. Since then, there has been little public clarity about the severity of the setback.

The Yankees played two consecutive games without Judge in the lineup, and the team's manager, Aaron Boone, provided a disappointing update. Judge underwent testing, and while the swelling has improved, it's still unclear if he will require a stint on the injured list. The team physician, Dr. Chris Ahmad, was scheduled to examine Judge's toe to determine the next course of action.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Yankees place Aaron Judge on the IL due to a sprain and contusion in his right big toe, per Aaron Boone. The Yankees place Aaron Judge on the IL due to a sprain and contusion in his right big toe, per Aaron Boone. https://t.co/IuSSYg5yyK

If Judge's toe is broken, he could be sidelined for four to six weeks, which would be a significant blow to the Yankees' lineup. Judge has been having a strong season at the plate, leading the American League with 19 home runs in just 49 games. He is a key player for the team, and his absence would be difficult to replace.

Aaron Judge enters list of injured players in the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have already been dealing with injuries to other outfielders, including Harrison Bader, who has been sidelined with a hamstring strain. Giancarlo Stanton, who recently returned from a hamstring strain himself, is being used exclusively as a designated hitter for now. The team is cautious about rushing Stanton back to the outfield to avoid further injuries.

The Yankees' depth will continue to be tested with the potential loss of Judge. However, Boone remains confident in the team's ability to compete and expects the players to step up in Judge's absence.

Aaron Boone remains confident of the Yankees’ depth to cover for Judge.

As of now, there is no definitive timeline for Judge's return, and the Yankees are eagerly awaiting the results of further evaluation. The team will have to adjust their lineup and hope that other players can fill the void left by Judge's absence.

