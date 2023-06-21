French basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama visited Yankee Stadium on Tuesday before the New York Yankees' game versus the Seattle Mariners. Wembanyama met and chatted with Yankees players, went into the team's dugout and participated in batting practice while wearing a pinstriped jersey with "New York" printed on the front and No. 5 on the back.

He went out to throw the first pitch before the game began, but it went well wide of the batter's box in a toss that would be eligible for the Hall of Fame of Worst Ceremonial First Pitches.

YES Network @YESNetwork Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium 🏀⚾️ https://t.co/WWydat2ECa

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Victor Wembanyama's first pitch at Yankee Stadium" - YES Network

Many MLB fans couldn't resist making fun of Wembanyama for his throw:

"He was doing a bounce pass!" - Kirk Howell

"Donaldson or Stanton would swing at that….." - Scott Gura

"good thing Wemby's not planning on pitching for the Spurs" - CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable

Some are suggesting that the top NBA draft prospect should stick to basketball.

"I think it’s safe to say Wemby’s sticking to basketball" - Hamza

"Oh no, Wemby" - Daniel Starkand

"Never tell me again basketball player can play baseball @ethsolbtc" -

What went wrong with Victor Wembanyama’s first pitch?

Wembanyama's attempts were mocked by many, yet he might not have been able to assist himself by making a better pitch. Because of how large his hands are, it appeared like he was carrying a rubber ball rather than a baseball.

"A baseball in Victor Wembanyama’s hand" - Jomboy Media

This image demonstrates Victor Wembanyama's immense size. When he joins the NBA, he will likely be unstoppable.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

Victor Wembanyama is almost like an NBA 2K MyPlayer in real life. He is a great defender and at 7-foot-4 he is a shot-creator who can also handle the ball.

The majority of players of his stature are constrained to the paint or, more recently, to a trailing player who can shoot 3-pointers. He is widely regarded as a player who is capable of salvaging an entire franchise, which is what San Antonio Spurs fans will be hoping for next season.

Poll : 0 votes