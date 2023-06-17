Baseball can be a unforgiving and cruel game. Many great MLB teams have had the talent and depth to go all the way, but for whatever reason fell just short.

A recent tweet from Bleacher Report asked fans to name a team that deserved to win a championship, but never did.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With regards to the baseball world, a case could be made for the 2001 Seattle Mariners that won an MLB-record 116 games. The team had a long list of All-Stars including Ichiro Suzuki, Bret Boone and Edgar Martinez. The 2003 New York Yankees had a roster consisting of Derek Jeter, Roger Clemens and Mariano Rivera, but lost out to the Florida Marlins.

Baseball fans took to Twitter to debate which historic teams were unlucky in their World Series quest. One very clear choice seemed to come up. The Los Angeles Dodgers fell just short in 2017, losing in seven games. The team that won an MLB-best 104 games that year lost out to the Houston Astros in controversial fashion.

Benji Aflalo @benjiaflalo @beardo_07 Would’ve been great to have another historic Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series! @beardo_07 Would’ve been great to have another historic Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series!

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are still hurting after losing out on what would have been their seventh World Series.

Many players from that team including pitcher Rich Hill and Yasmani Grandal are still in search of their first ring.

Five time All-Star first baseman Adrian Gonzalez was a member of that team. He retired a year last and never won a ring over his 15-year career.

The New York Yankees fans are also still bitter about 2017. They faced the Astros in the American League Championship series and lost out in seven games as well.

MLB fans named the 2017 Dodgers as one of the great teams to never win a championship

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers meets with teammates and manager Dave Roberts in game seven of the 2017 World Series

The 2017 World Series was plagued by scandal and controversy.

The Houston Astros were suspected of having an unfair advantage, but nothing could be proved at the time. An article from Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic later broke the story wide open in 2019.

Houston had a system in place to steal signs from opposing teams. The scandal was headline news and left a stain on the MLB for years to come.

Many fans, especially Dodgers fans, still harbor a deep resentment toward the Astros for their conduct.

Poll : 0 votes