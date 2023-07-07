Christian Yelich is starting to look like the player that was named the National League MVP in 2018.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder has been in exceptional form over the last two months. Since May 12, Yelich is batting .328 and he has recorded seven home runs and 29 RBIs over that stretch.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Christian Yelich is having an excellent year



.287 AVG

.839 OPS

11 HR

Over the recent four-game series against the Chicago Cubs, Christian Yelich finished 8-17 with a home run, five RBIs, six runs and three stolen bases. It was a reminder to baseball fans everywhere just how influential the 31-year-old can be in this league.

Overall, he is slashing .287/.381/.459 and has recorded 11 home runs and 45 RBIs over 84 games. He currently leads the Milwaukee Brewers roster in RBIs, batting average, hits, stolen bases, walks, slugging, OBP and OPS.

MLB fans took to Twitter to celebrate the return of one of baseball's star hitters.

Zach Hast @hasty_mcnasty @TalkinBaseball_ Good to see him having a solid year after a couple down years @TalkinBaseball_ Good to see him having a solid year after a couple down years

It has been a difficult three-year stretch for the player many consider one of the league's elite contact hitters. From 2020-2022, Yelich's numbers dropped drastically. His batting average dropped to .243 over those three years and he managed an average of just 11.66 home runs and 43.33 RBIs per season.

During 2018 and 2019, Yelich finished with a .326 and .329 batting average, respectively. He averaged 40 home runs and 103.5 RBIs over those two seasons.

Christian Yelich is a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and was named NL MVP in 2018

Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Field

It was only a matter of time before "Yeli" found his footing. Over the previous decade, he has established himself as one of the MLB's premier hitters.

Over 1333 regular season games, he has racked up 185 home runs, 675 RBIs, 1442 hits and 177 stolen bases. An incredible stat line considering he is still only 31 years old.

Yelich is a two-time All-Star, has won the Silver Slugger Award on three occasions and the Hank Aaron Award twice. He won the National League batting title in 2018 and 2019 and was named the NL MVP in 2018.

Christian Yelich's strong performances are a big reason the Brewers are in touching distance of first place in the NL Central. Their 6-5 victory over the Cubs on Thursday means they are just two games behind the Cincinnati Reds. The two teams will face off in a highly anticipated three-game series that begins on Friday.

