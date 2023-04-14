In front of thousands of disappointed fans in The Bronx on Thursday night, the Minnesota Twins absolutely destroyed the New York Yankees 11-2. Soon after, a video of a Yankee fan went viral, in which a girl runs a mile every time the Yankees score a run.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks She’s been running a mile for every run the Yankees score so last night’s game really put her to the test She’s been running a mile for every run the Yankees score so last night’s game really put her to the test https://t.co/l6h9DQXAM2

The Twitterati poked fun at the girl, with the Yankees scoring only two runs in their last game against the Twins.

Damn guess she won’t be running that much this year - Depressed Yankees Fan (8-154)

Good thing she isn’t running for every Twins run tonight… - The Cranky Fan

Adding a hilarious comment, another fan tweeted:

I’m eating a donut for every Yankees run scored. - Angry Mike the Yankees Fan!

I’m running a mile for every good thing Aaron Hicks does this season. I’ve already gained 80 pounds - Airbs

If the Yankees dish out a 25 run game this year, call the ER to have a room ready - Snidley "Noodle" Whiplash

MLB fans stunned by the New York Yankees' performance against the Twins

The New York Yankees (8-5) entered play against Minnesota with a record of 98-38 since 2002. This was the best record of any team against an intra-league opponent at the time. Fans were stunned, and for good reason: the Yankees have won their first four series of the season.

Since July 2014, the Yankees have defeated the Twins in 14 of their last 16 games.

“This is unfortunately part of the game,” manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees allowed nine first-inning runs, tying a franchise record for runs allowed in the opening innings that was last set June 18, 2000, against the White Sox. “You get punched in the mouth in this game.”

For the first time since July 14, 1995, the Yankees lost to the Twins after giving up at least 11 runs.

