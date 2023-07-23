Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman etched his name into the history books with a phenomenal accomplishment on Saturday.

Freeman became the first MLB player to record over 20 home runs, 35 doubles, 125 hits, 10 stolen bases and 40 walks before the end of July. He achieved the feat after a big night against the Texas Rangers. The left-handed hitter finished with two home runs, three RBIs and four hits in the 16-3 demolition of the Rangers.

OptaSTATS @OptaSTATS The @Dodgers' Freddie Freeman becomes the 1st player in MLB history to record 20+ HR, 35+ 2B, 125+ H, 10+ SB & 40+ BB before August. pic.twitter.com/DZO6zFcnOU

Freeman continues to prove he was worth every penny of the $162 million contract the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him to in March 2022. Over the past few months, he has been one of the league's most consistent hitters.

Fans from around the league took to Twitter to praise the Dodgers' star for this historic achievement.

Cesar Azucena @CesarAzucena4 @OptaSTATS @Dodgers He’s having a season for the ages

Cameron Jaymes @cameronjaymes @OptaSTATS @SportsNetLA @Dodgers Ugh he’s the best. So happy he’s a dodger

This year, Freeman has an impressive .328/.409/.584 slash line and has already racked up 20 home runs and 70 RBIs. He currently leads the Dodgers' roster in runs (84), hits (127), doubles (35), batting average (.328), OPS (.993) and stolen bases (12).

Freddie Freeman became the 295th player in MLB history to record 2,000 hits

Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field

Freddie Freeman is still only 33 years old and still has a few good years left in him. He continues to produce at a high-level year after year.

Last month, the talented hitter became only the 295th MLB player in history to record 2000 career hits or more. He currently ranks 140th in the all-time home run list (312), 275th in hits (2030) and 210th in RBIs (1111).

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are hitting their stride at an important stage of the season. Led by a potent offense, they hold a four-game lead in the National League West over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers face the Rangers on Sunday before a difficult series against Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. Freeman will look to continue his hot streak and add to his already impressive stat line.

