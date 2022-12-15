The Detroit Tigers are finally making some much-needed moves with the latest addition of Michael Lorenzen. The right-handed starting pitcher has agreed to a one-year, $8.5 contract with the club. Lorenzen is a veteran pitcher with eight MLB seasons under his belt. He will add experience and depth to the Tigers pitching staff that is desperatly in need of both.

Michael Lorenzen made a name for himself with the Cincinnati Reds. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he started 18 games. Overall, Lorenzen finished with a 8-6 record and a 4.24 ERA.

The Tigers finished fourth in the American League Central last year with just 66 wins. After an abysmal season where the club never really looked in the hunt for the playoffs, fans are grateful for any new additions.

Along with Lorenzen, the Detroit Tigers also brought in pitcher Matthew Boyd. Boyd had previously been a key member of the Tigers pitching staff between 2015-2021. He has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. MLB fans, however, were not impressed with the Tigers' latest additions.

Pitching was a major concern for Detroit in 2022. The team went through 17 different starting pitchers in the regular season. Only Tarik Skubal won more than five games, finishing with a 7-8 win-loss record.

The club ranked 21st in the MLB in ERA (4.04) and 19th in runs allowed (713). Tigers fans will hope that Lorenzen and Boyd can provide some stability to an inconsistent rotation.

While the defense was below par, the offense was woeful. Fans called out the organization for failing to bring in any hitters. The Tigers were one of the worst performing offenses in 2022. They ranked last in the league in runs (557), home runs and RBIs.

The lack of home runs is a major concern for a fanbase that is growing frustrated. The Tigers recorded just 110 home runs as a team. To put things in perspective, Aaron Judge himself hit 62 home runs last season, 56.3% of the entire Detroit lineup.

Signing veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Matthew Boyd is a step in the right direction. The club has brought in two experienced arms that should be able to get through a chunk of the innings.

The upcoming season looks set to be another challenging year for the organization. With the trend of MLB teams spending big this offseason, the Tigers could get left behind by their competitors.

